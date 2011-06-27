Used 1990 Ford Tempo Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission3-speed automatic5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG192424
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission3-speed automatic5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/22 mpg21/30 mpg21/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)241.4/312.4 mi.333.9/477.0 mi.333.9/477.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.2 gal.15.9 gal.15.9 gal.
Combined MPG192424
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque130 lb-ft @ 2600 rpm124 lb-ft @ 2200 rpm130 lb-ft @ 2600 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l2.3 l2.3 l
Horsepower100 hp @ 4400 rpm98 hp @ 4400 rpm100 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle36.5 ft.36.5 ft.36.5 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.5 in.37.5 in.37.5 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.41.5 in.41.5 in.
Front hip room48.8 in.48.8 in.48.8 in.
Front shoulder room53.9 in.53.9 in.53.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.9 in.36.8 in.36.9 in.
Rear hip Room51.0 in.51.8 in.51.0 in.
Rear leg room36.0 in.36.0 in.36.0 in.
Rear shoulder room53.3 in.54.0 in.53.3 in.
Measurements
Length177.0 in.176.7 in.177.0 in.
Curb weight2587 lbs.2529 lbs.2587 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.9 cu.ft.13.2 cu.ft.12.9 cu.ft.
Height52.9 in.52.8 in.52.9 in.
Wheel base99.9 in.99.9 in.99.9 in.
Width68.3 in.68.3 in.68.3 in.
