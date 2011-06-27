Used 1990 Ford Tempo Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|3-speed automatic
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|19
|24
|24
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|3-speed automatic
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|17/22 mpg
|21/30 mpg
|21/30 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|241.4/312.4 mi.
|333.9/477.0 mi.
|333.9/477.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|14.2 gal.
|15.9 gal.
|15.9 gal.
|Combined MPG
|19
|24
|24
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|130 lb-ft @ 2600 rpm
|124 lb-ft @ 2200 rpm
|130 lb-ft @ 2600 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.3 l
|2.3 l
|2.3 l
|Horsepower
|100 hp @ 4400 rpm
|98 hp @ 4400 rpm
|100 hp @ 4400 rpm
|Turning circle
|36.5 ft.
|36.5 ft.
|36.5 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|37.5 in.
|37.5 in.
|37.5 in.
|Front leg room
|41.5 in.
|41.5 in.
|41.5 in.
|Front hip room
|48.8 in.
|48.8 in.
|48.8 in.
|Front shoulder room
|53.9 in.
|53.9 in.
|53.9 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|36.9 in.
|36.8 in.
|36.9 in.
|Rear hip Room
|51.0 in.
|51.8 in.
|51.0 in.
|Rear leg room
|36.0 in.
|36.0 in.
|36.0 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|53.3 in.
|54.0 in.
|53.3 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|177.0 in.
|176.7 in.
|177.0 in.
|Curb weight
|2587 lbs.
|2529 lbs.
|2587 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|12.9 cu.ft.
|13.2 cu.ft.
|12.9 cu.ft.
|Height
|52.9 in.
|52.8 in.
|52.9 in.
|Wheel base
|99.9 in.
|99.9 in.
|99.9 in.
|Width
|68.3 in.
|68.3 in.
|68.3 in.
Related Used 1990 Ford Tempo info
Shop used vehicles in your area
Popular new car reviews and ratings
Vehicle rankings by type
Other models to consider
Research Similar Vehicles