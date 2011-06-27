2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$59,900
|Engine Type
|Electric
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Combined MPG
|90
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Fuel & MPG
|Combined MPG
|90
|EPA City MPGe
|96 mi.
|EPA Combined MPGe
|90 mi.
|EPA Electricity Range
|270 mi.
|EPA Highway MPGe
|84 mi.
|EPA Time to charge battery (at 240V)
|10.7 hr.
|EPA kWh/100 mi
|37
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|96/84 mpg
|Fuel type
|Electric fuel
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|0/0 mi.
|Engine
|Base engine type
|Electric
|Horsepower
|480 hp @ n/a rpm
|Torque
|600 lb-ft @ n/a rpm
|Turning circle
|38.1 ft.
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbags
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Rear fixed headrests
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|Packages
|GT Performance Edition Package
|+$5,000
|Equipment Group 400A
|yes
|Interior Protection Package
|+$240
|Ford Co-Pilot360 Active 2.0
|+$1,900
|In-Car Entertainment
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|9 total speakers
|yes
|Bang & Olufsen premium brand speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|adaptive cruise control
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|heated steering wheel
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Dual zone front climate control
|yes
|Power Feature
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
Also consider these sponsored cars
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|leatherette/sueded microfiber
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front head room
|38.9 in.
|Front hip room
|55.4 in.
|Front leg room
|41.7 in.
|Front shoulder room
|57.6 in.
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|folding center armrest
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|Rear head room
|38.3 in.
|Rear hip Room
|53.3 in.
|Rear leg room
|38.1 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|55.9 in.
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Exterior Options
|Panoramic Fixed-Glass Roof
|+$1,300
|Front License Plate Bracket
|yes
|Dimensions
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|4.8 cu.ft.
|EPA interior volume
|125.0 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|5.7 in.
|Height
|63.5 in.
|Length
|185.6 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|4.8 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|117.5 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|20 in. wheels
|yes
|245/45R20 tires
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|EV Battery
|8 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Related 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ram Dakota 2008 for sale
- Used Acura RDX 2011
- Used MINI Hardtop 2 Door 2005
- Used GMC Yukon 2012
- Used Porsche Cayenne 2005
- Used Genesis G80 2011
- Used Jeep Cherokee 1993
- Used Buick Regal Sportback 2014
- Used Audi S4 2008
- Used GMC Sierra 3500HD 2017
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 GLC-Class
- 2021 Lexus NX 300h
- 2020 Kia Soul
- 2021 Mazda CX-30
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2021 QX80
- 2021 Cadillac XT5
- 2021 GLS-Class
- Audi Q5 2020
- 2022 Kia K5 News
Other models to consider
- 2021 Yukon XL
- GMC Acadia 2021
- 2021 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- GMC Terrain 2021
- 2021 GMC Yukon
- 2021 GMC Sierra 1500
- 2021 GMC Sierra 1500
- 2021 GMC Canyon
- GMC Yukon 2020
- GMC Sierra 1500 2021
Research Similar Vehicles
- Ford Transit Passenger Van 2021
- Ram Promaster Cargo Van 2021
- Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2020
- Nissan NV Passenger 2020
- Chevrolet Express Cargo 2020
- 2020 Nissan NV Cargo
- 2020 Chevrolet Express
- GMC Savana 2020
- 2021 Chevrolet Express Cargo
- 2021 Nissan NV Passenger