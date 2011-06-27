  1. Home
  2. Buick
  3. Buick Regal TourX
  4. 2019 Buick Regal TourX
  5. Appraisal value

2019 Buick Regal TourX Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2019 Buick Regal TourX Essence 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,338$24,928$25,741
Clean$23,936$24,522$25,301
Average$23,131$23,711$24,422
Rough$22,326$22,900$23,542
Sell my 2019 Buick Regal TourX with EdmundsShop for a used Buick Regal TourX near you
Estimated values
2019 Buick Regal TourX Preferred 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,726$23,272$24,027
Clean$22,350$22,894$23,617
Average$21,599$22,136$22,796
Rough$20,847$21,379$21,975
Sell my 2019 Buick Regal TourX with EdmundsShop for a used Buick Regal TourX near you
Estimated values
2019 Buick Regal TourX 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,741$21,361$22,198
Clean$20,398$21,013$21,819
Average$19,712$20,318$21,060
Rough$19,027$19,623$20,302
Sell my 2019 Buick Regal TourX with EdmundsShop for a used Buick Regal TourX near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2019 Buick Regal TourX on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Buick Regal TourX with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $20,398 for one in "Clean" condition and about $21,013 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Buick Regal TourX is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Buick Regal TourX with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $20,398 for one in "Clean" condition and about $21,013 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2019 Buick Regal TourX, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2019 Buick Regal TourX with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $20,398 for one in "Clean" condition and about $21,013 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2019 Buick Regal TourX. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2019 Buick Regal TourX and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2019 Buick Regal TourX ranges from $19,027 to $22,198, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2019 Buick Regal TourX is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.