Used 2013 Ford Focus ST Consumer Reviews

Very Nice Hot-hatch nepaforte , 11/20/2012 19 of 19 people found this review helpful I bought a Base Focus ST without any additional options. My main concern was to have bluetooth connectivity as an option which the car comes standard with. As far as the interior is concerned, it's slightly cramped compared to rivals and does not have as much "cubby" space as other cars. This can be averted though through getting the ST2 package trim. The materials are all soft touch and feel like they are from higher quality car. The ride and road noise are fantastic for this car. Any outside noise (including tire noise) is very muted and the ride while firm and somewhat busy, abosrbs manholes and bridge joints beautifully. The engine is powerful and handling spot on as well! Report Abuse

LOVE THIS CAR aeryn7 , 02/16/2013 14 of 14 people found this review helpful Did a lot of research on hatchbacks, read all these rave reviews about this little hot hatch. They are totally spot on. BMW quality interior, smooth shifter, no turbo lag at all, I don't have any issues with torque steer, I laugh out loud when I'm taking a curve. It's a fast car, but I find it also a perfectly well behaved commuter car. You can take it easy or drive it hard. After owning M3s, S4s, and a 911 I can say this is a very respectable performer and dollar for dollar an amazing value. Can't believe what Ford has done with this car, bravo to the engineers. Report Abuse

Focus ST vooch , 12/09/2012 12 of 12 people found this review helpful I'd say the Focus ST is a split between the GTI and what I've heard of the MPS 3. I've owned a GTI but I have not owned a MPS 3. I use the GTI as a baseline against the Focus. The GTI is definitely more refined. The best thing about the car is the powertrain for sure. Everything else is secondary. The reason I got it was because hatches are way more utilitarian than trunks, for the size of the car. Americans don't seem to understand that. Also the gas mileage is better than what I'm coming from (Genesis Coupe v6), and I already owned a GTI. Report Abuse

my new Focus ST craig367 , 01/26/2013 8 of 8 people found this review helpful Really nice car, well built and fun to drive. Shifter is smooth with excellent position and clutch has a good feel. I kept the price down with a base model and sun roof the only extra. This avoids the Ford My Touch complications and the base seats are fine. Of course the Recaros have more sex appeal, but I needed to save a little. I drive it in the Northeast so I added all season tires as it's a daily driver. If you want a hatch with a manual tranny; this is the car. Report Abuse