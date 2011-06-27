  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford F-150
  4. Used 2001 Ford F-150
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2001 Ford F-150 SVT Lightning Features & Specs

More about the 2001 F-150
Overview
Starting MSRP
$31,745
See F-150 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG13
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$31,745
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$31,745
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/15 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)275/375 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25 gal.
Combined MPG13
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$31,745
Torque450 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm
Base engine size5.4 l
Horsepower380 hp @ 4750 rpm
Turning circle44.3 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$31,745
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Front center lap beltyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$31,745
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$31,745
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
leather trim on doorsyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
front door pocketsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$31,745
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$31,745
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,745
Front head room40.8 in.
Front shoulder room63.8 in.
split-bench front seatsyes
Front leg room40.9 in.
leather/clothyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room61 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$31,745
Length208 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Curb weight4670 lbs.
Height70.9 in.
Wheel base119.8 in.
Width79.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$31,745
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Clearcoat
  • Oxford White
  • Bright Red
  • Black Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Medium Graphite
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$31,745
Steel spare wheelyes
18 x 9.5 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
P295/45R Z tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$31,745
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$31,745
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See F-150 Inventory

Related Used 2001 Ford F-150 SVT Lightning info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles