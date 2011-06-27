2019 Ford Escape Consumer Reviews

Get One Before They're Gone! OttO , 09/03/2019 Titanium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 30 of 30 people found this review helpful 2019, Titanium 2.0 Turbo AWD Escape not on my radar screen until last year when I was shopping for a smaller car for stepson. He got the small car but there was a 2017 Escape that was just coming in from test drive I asked to drive it as I liked the look of it. Wow I really liked the sporty drive. Since that time I researched about 20 small SUV and drove 5 of them. I also learned that the Escape was originally the German Built KUGA brought to USA in 2013. Ford has been refining and improving this model for many years and it shows in drive and quality. I found some of the other best seller "perceived" high quality SUV's to be a disappointment in my driving experience and negative reviews by some owners were shocking. Edmunds calls out lack of interior quality, dated and dash, and poor fuel economy. I disagree. Quality looks good to me. I like the dash layout including cluster, radio and screen setup, and big well placed air vents to cool down quickly. I average 23mpg zipping around town including short off and on Frwy ramps. I haven't taken a road trip yet. If you compare that to any other AWD SUV in the same range of 245 HP that's about what you get. It's worth it to me to have the acceleration available when I need it. I find it is often safer to have the ability to speed up to merge or avoid a situation than just hope others avoid me. I mostly drive in regular mode but drop to sport mode on some Freeway ramps with the big circular entrance ramp and also if slogging in slow Freeway Traffic 40-55 to bring the RPM from 1200 to 1800-2000 for better response. Thankfully you can turn off the annoying stop/start "feature" that stops the engine at every stop light. It works, I just don't like it,and if you are trying to cool down or heat up the car you wont like it either. I have read that other vehicles don't allow you to turn it off. I understand the totally redesigned Escape comes out soon. I hope that all works out, but I'm glad I got mine and with the current BIG discounts off MSRP I don't believe you can get a better vehicle for the price or anything close to it that will cost many thousands more. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

2019 Ford Escape "S" 2.5 liter Wayne , 09/19/2019 S 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) 27 of 27 people found this review helpful Drove the CRV, RAV4, and all the others. Escape S is thousands $$$ less than the competition. With the Ford incentives it's a no brainer. The 2.5 liter is refined and quiet with adequate power @ 169hp for a senior like myself. The radio with bluetooth with a backup camera are super easy to use with large easy to read logical displays. It easy for a senior to enter with large door openings and plenty of interior space with comfortable well supported seats for those long drives. Easy to park. Plenty of cargo room for luggage and groceries. I am pleased with the 22.7 mpg overall. I can't wait to see what the mpg will achieve on highway drives. I am impressed with the smooth quiet ride. The tires are a little noisy but still OK. I will replace them with quieter ones when they wear out. Under 19K a GREAT BARGAIN! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Winter is Coming... Klaus VonBuelow , 03/19/2019 Titanium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 76 of 80 people found this review helpful When it came time to replace my wife's cute-ute, she had her heart set on the Escape already - she just loved the way it looked. Regardless, I asked that she make the rounds to make sure it was suitable and the best choice. The competition we lined up was the VW Tiguan, The Subaru Forester and the Honda CRV. In comparison, the Titanium package with the 2.0l ecotec turbo felt more powerful than all of them (especially the Forester). It steered, and handled as well as the VW. And was $10k cheaper than the Honda with a similar option load (although it did not have many of Ford's options even available). In MN, AWD is a must and options to ease the long winter are important. The heated seats and heated steering wheel were a favorite for my wife and not many vehicles in it's class had the heated wheel. The Sync3 is intuitive and easy to learn and a much nicer system than a lot of the others we drove. It drives and handles very precisely for a sport-ute. The brakes are right there and very strong. Having driven it for about 3 months now, my only gripes might be these: 1. The jury is still out on the start/stop system. I am not sure if it actually improves the MPG or if we like it that much. It is not THAT intrusive. Just a little weird when it shuts down and the engine and fan all go silent. 2. Even though it seemed big when we were driving it, the cargo bay behind the seats is on the smaller side for the ones we test drove. I would like it if it had a bit more room. The cabin feels roomy though, so maybe they sacrificed one for the other. 3. If you test drive the SE or SEL, you will notice the 1.5l turbo is not very strong. We would not even consider buying that version because of it. I highly recommending upgrading to the Titanium for the engine upgrade. If you can afford it, you will not regret it. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Snappy to drive Randy Kautto , 12/14/2018 Titanium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 86 of 91 people found this review helpful 2019 AWD Escape Titanium which replaced a 2018 Escape. Safe and Smart package a welcomed option, especially the adaptive cruise control and collision warning. Lane guidance feature works great. Rear cross traffic alert extremely useful. This suv is fun to drive, acceleration is quick, especially in Sport mode. Front seats are very comfortable with many electric adjustments for both front seats. Trim is well done with no noticeable issues. Sync3 works great and is very responsive. Navigation system is accurate although updates should be available more than once a year. Headlights are very good on both low and high beams; auto high beam works great. This SUV is very quiet when driving. Start/stop technology is more annoying than useful with no noticeable mpg improvement. The sound system is exceptional with many settings available. SiriusXM system has never lost the signal. Visibility is very good and the backup camera is outstanding. I highly recommend this vehicle. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Value