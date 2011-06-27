Estimated values
2005 Land Rover LR3 SE 4WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,228
|$3,005
|$3,426
|Clean
|$2,061
|$2,777
|$3,164
|Average
|$1,726
|$2,320
|$2,641
|Rough
|$1,390
|$1,864
|$2,118
Estimated values
2005 Land Rover LR3 HSE 4WD 4dr SUV (4.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,762
|$3,892
|$4,502
|Clean
|$2,555
|$3,596
|$4,159
|Average
|$2,139
|$3,005
|$3,471
|Rough
|$1,723
|$2,414
|$2,784
Estimated values
2005 Land Rover LR3 SE 4WD 4dr SUV (4.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,344
|$3,302
|$3,819
|Clean
|$2,168
|$3,051
|$3,528
|Average
|$1,815
|$2,549
|$2,945
|Rough
|$1,462
|$2,048
|$2,362