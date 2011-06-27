  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Crown Victoria
  4. Used 1999 Ford Crown Victoria
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1999 Ford Crown Victoria Features & Specs

More about the 1999 Crown Victoria
Overview
See Crown Victoria Inventory
See Crown Victoria Inventory
See Crown Victoria Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Combined MPG181818
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/22 mpg15/22 mpg15/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)285.0/418.0 mi.285.0/418.0 mi.285.0/418.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.19.0 gal.19.0 gal.
Combined MPG181818
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque275 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm275 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm275 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l4.6 l4.6 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 4250 rpm200 hp @ 4250 rpm200 hp @ 4250 rpm
Turning circle40.3 ft.40.3 ft.40.3 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.4 in.39.4 in.39.4 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.42.5 in.42.5 in.
Front hip room57.1 in.57.1 in.57.1 in.
Front shoulder room60.8 in.60.8 in.60.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.0 in.38.0 in.38.0 in.
Rear hip Room59.0 in.59.0 in.59.0 in.
Rear leg room39.6 in.39.6 in.39.6 in.
Rear shoulder room60.3 in.60.3 in.60.3 in.
Measurements
Length212.0 in.212.0 in.212.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.1000 lbs.1000 lbs.
Curb weight3917 lbs.3927 lbs.3917 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20.6 cu.ft.20.6 cu.ft.20.6 cu.ft.
Height56.8 in.56.8 in.56.8 in.
Wheel base114.7 in.114.7 in.114.7 in.
Width78.2 in.78.2 in.78.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colorsno
  • Medium Gray Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Green Satin Clearcoat Metallic
  • Light Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Spruce Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Deep Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Vibrant White Clearcoat
  • Dark Green Satin Clearcoat Metallic
  • Deep Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Light Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Medium Gray Clearcoat Metallic
  • Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Silver Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Harvest Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Spruce Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Vibrant White Clearcoat
Interior Colorsno
  • Dark Denim Blue
  • Light Graphite
  • Oxford White/Light Graphite
  • Light Parchment
  • Medium Parchment
  • Dark Denim Blue
  • Dark Denim Blue
  • Light Graphite
  • Medium Parchment
See Crown Victoria InventorySee Crown Victoria InventorySee Crown Victoria Inventory

Related Used 1999 Ford Crown Victoria info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles