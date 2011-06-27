Used 2018 FIAT 500X Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
500X SUV
Lounge 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$31,739*
Total Cash Price
$16,595
Pop 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$42,630*
Total Cash Price
$22,290
Lounge 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$43,875*
Total Cash Price
$22,941
Trekking 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$42,941*
Total Cash Price
$22,453
Pop 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$32,362*
Total Cash Price
$16,921
Trekking 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$31,117*
Total Cash Price
$16,270
Urbana Edition 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$45,120*
Total Cash Price
$23,592
Urbana Edition 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$31,117*
Total Cash Price
$16,270
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 500X SUV Lounge 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$751
|$773
|$797
|$820
|$845
|$3,985
|Maintenance
|$680
|$429
|$2,236
|$669
|$1,630
|$5,645
|Repairs
|$0
|$347
|$533
|$575
|$618
|$2,074
|Taxes & Fees
|$912
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,079
|Financing
|$893
|$718
|$531
|$332
|$120
|$2,594
|Depreciation
|$3,678
|$1,725
|$1,519
|$1,345
|$1,208
|$9,475
|Fuel
|$1,297
|$1,336
|$1,376
|$1,418
|$1,461
|$6,888
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,211
|$5,370
|$7,034
|$5,201
|$5,923
|$31,739
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 500X SUV Pop 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,008
|$1,038
|$1,070
|$1,101
|$1,134
|$5,353
|Maintenance
|$914
|$577
|$3,003
|$899
|$2,189
|$7,582
|Repairs
|$0
|$466
|$717
|$773
|$830
|$2,785
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,225
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,449
|Financing
|$1,199
|$964
|$714
|$445
|$162
|$3,484
|Depreciation
|$4,940
|$2,317
|$2,040
|$1,807
|$1,622
|$12,726
|Fuel
|$1,743
|$1,795
|$1,848
|$1,904
|$1,962
|$9,252
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,029
|$7,213
|$9,448
|$6,986
|$7,956
|$42,630
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 500X SUV Lounge 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,038
|$1,069
|$1,101
|$1,134
|$1,167
|$5,509
|Maintenance
|$940
|$594
|$3,091
|$925
|$2,253
|$7,803
|Repairs
|$0
|$479
|$737
|$795
|$854
|$2,867
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,261
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,492
|Financing
|$1,234
|$993
|$735
|$458
|$166
|$3,586
|Depreciation
|$5,084
|$2,384
|$2,099
|$1,860
|$1,669
|$13,097
|Fuel
|$1,794
|$1,847
|$1,902
|$1,960
|$2,019
|$9,522
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,351
|$7,424
|$9,723
|$7,190
|$8,188
|$43,875
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 500X SUV Trekking 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,016
|$1,046
|$1,078
|$1,110
|$1,143
|$5,392
|Maintenance
|$920
|$581
|$3,025
|$905
|$2,205
|$7,637
|Repairs
|$0
|$469
|$722
|$778
|$836
|$2,806
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,234
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,460
|Financing
|$1,208
|$972
|$719
|$448
|$163
|$3,509
|Depreciation
|$4,976
|$2,334
|$2,055
|$1,820
|$1,634
|$12,819
|Fuel
|$1,755
|$1,808
|$1,862
|$1,918
|$1,976
|$9,319
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,109
|$7,266
|$9,516
|$7,037
|$8,014
|$42,941
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 500X SUV Pop 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$765
|$788
|$812
|$836
|$861
|$4,063
|Maintenance
|$694
|$438
|$2,280
|$682
|$1,662
|$5,755
|Repairs
|$0
|$354
|$544
|$587
|$630
|$2,114
|Taxes & Fees
|$930
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,100
|Financing
|$910
|$732
|$542
|$338
|$123
|$2,645
|Depreciation
|$3,750
|$1,759
|$1,549
|$1,372
|$1,231
|$9,661
|Fuel
|$1,323
|$1,362
|$1,403
|$1,446
|$1,489
|$7,023
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,372
|$5,476
|$7,172
|$5,303
|$6,039
|$32,362
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 500X SUV Trekking 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$736
|$758
|$781
|$804
|$828
|$3,907
|Maintenance
|$667
|$421
|$2,192
|$656
|$1,598
|$5,534
|Repairs
|$0
|$340
|$523
|$564
|$606
|$2,033
|Taxes & Fees
|$894
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,058
|Financing
|$875
|$704
|$521
|$325
|$118
|$2,543
|Depreciation
|$3,606
|$1,691
|$1,489
|$1,319
|$1,184
|$9,289
|Fuel
|$1,272
|$1,310
|$1,349
|$1,390
|$1,432
|$6,753
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,050
|$5,265
|$6,896
|$5,099
|$5,807
|$31,117
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 500X SUV Urbana Edition 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,067
|$1,099
|$1,132
|$1,166
|$1,201
|$5,665
|Maintenance
|$967
|$610
|$3,178
|$951
|$2,317
|$8,024
|Repairs
|$0
|$493
|$758
|$818
|$879
|$2,948
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,296
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,534
|Financing
|$1,269
|$1,021
|$755
|$471
|$171
|$3,687
|Depreciation
|$5,229
|$2,452
|$2,159
|$1,913
|$1,717
|$13,469
|Fuel
|$1,844
|$1,900
|$1,956
|$2,016
|$2,076
|$9,792
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,673
|$7,634
|$9,999
|$7,394
|$8,420
|$45,120
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 500X SUV Urbana Edition 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$736
|$758
|$781
|$804
|$828
|$3,907
|Maintenance
|$667
|$421
|$2,192
|$656
|$1,598
|$5,534
|Repairs
|$0
|$340
|$523
|$564
|$606
|$2,033
|Taxes & Fees
|$894
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,058
|Financing
|$875
|$704
|$521
|$325
|$118
|$2,543
|Depreciation
|$3,606
|$1,691
|$1,489
|$1,319
|$1,184
|$9,289
|Fuel
|$1,272
|$1,310
|$1,349
|$1,390
|$1,432
|$6,753
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,050
|$5,265
|$6,896
|$5,099
|$5,807
|$31,117
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2018 500X
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 FIAT 500X in Virginia is:not available
Related Used 2018 FIAT 500X info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019