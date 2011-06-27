  1. Home
Used 2016 FIAT 500L Features & Specs

More about the 2016 500L
Overview
Starting MSRP
$21,880
Starting MSRP
$19,495
Starting MSRP
$20,795
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission6-speed manual6-speed manual6-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG282828
Total Seating555
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$21,880
Starting MSRP
$19,495
Starting MSRP
$20,795
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual6-speed manual6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$21,880
Starting MSRP
$19,495
Starting MSRP
$20,795
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/33 mpg25/33 mpg25/33 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)330.0/435.6 mi.330.0/435.6 mi.330.0/435.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.13.2 gal.13.2 gal.
Combined MPG282828
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)Premium unleaded (recommended)Premium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$21,880
Starting MSRP
$19,495
Starting MSRP
$20,795
Torque184 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm184 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm184 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine size1.4 l1.4 l1.4 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 5500 rpm160 hp @ 5500 rpm160 hp @ 5500 rpm
Valves161616
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)Single overhead cam (sohc)Single overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$21,880
Starting MSRP
$19,495
Starting MSRP
$20,795
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesnono
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$21,880
Starting MSRP
$19,495
Starting MSRP
$20,795
Quick Order Package 21Gyesnono
Trekking Collection 5yesnono
Trekking Collection 1yesnono
Trekking Collection 2yesnono
Trekking Collection 3yesnono
Trekking Collection 4yesnono
Quick Order Package 23Gyesnono
Quick Order Package 22Anoyesno
Quick Order Package 21Anoyesno
Easy Collection 5nonoyes
Easy Collection 4nonoyes
Easy Collection 3nonoyes
Quick Order Package 23Dnonoyes
Easy Collection 2nonoyes
Quick Order Package 21Dnonoyes
Easy Collection 1nonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$21,880
Starting MSRP
$19,495
Starting MSRP
$20,795
520 watts stereo outputyesnoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyesyes
USB connectionyesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
6 total speakersyesyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$21,880
Starting MSRP
$19,495
Starting MSRP
$20,795
Air conditioningyesyesyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
leather steering wheelyesnoyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
electric power steeringyesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyesyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$21,880
Starting MSRP
$19,495
Starting MSRP
$20,795
4 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$21,880
Starting MSRP
$19,495
Starting MSRP
$20,795
Beige/Gray Seatsyesnono
Marrone Seatsyesnono
Leather Trimmed Bucket Seatsyesnono
Light Gray/Gray Seatsyesnono
Nero/Rosso Seatsnoyesno
Nero/Grigio Seatsnoyesno
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$21,880
Starting MSRP
$19,495
Starting MSRP
$20,795
clockyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$21,880
Starting MSRP
$19,495
Starting MSRP
$20,795
premium clothyesnoyes
Front head room40.7 in.40.7 in.40.7 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesyesyes
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
height adjustable passenger seatyesyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
Front shoulder room57.3 in.57.3 in.57.3 in.
Front leg room40.0 in.40.0 in.40.0 in.
Front hip room54.9 in.54.9 in.54.9 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesyesyes
clothnoyesno
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$21,880
Starting MSRP
$19,495
Starting MSRP
$20,795
Rear head room38.7 in.38.7 in.38.7 in.
Rear hip Room49.4 in.49.4 in.49.4 in.
Rear leg room36.7 in.36.7 in.36.7 in.
Rear shoulder room54.6 in.54.6 in.54.6 in.
reclining rear seatsyesyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$21,880
Starting MSRP
$19,495
Starting MSRP
$20,795
Length168.1 in.167.3 in.167.3 in.
Curb weight3212 lbs.3212 lbs.3212 lbs.
Gross weight4299 lbs.4299 lbs.4299 lbs.
Ground clearance4.7 in.4.7 in.4.7 in.
Height65.7 in.65.7 in.65.7 in.
EPA interior volume121.1 cu.ft.121.1 cu.ft.121.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base102.8 in.102.8 in.102.8 in.
Width69.8 in.69.8 in.69.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$21,880
Starting MSRP
$19,495
Starting MSRP
$20,795
Exterior Colors
  • Nero
  • Mocha Latte
  • Bianco
  • Grigio Scuro
  • Blue Tornado
  • Giallo
  • Rosso Perla
  • Verde Bosco Perla
  • Nero
  • Rosso
  • Bianco
  • Grigio Scuro
  • Grigio Chiaro
  • Nero
  • Rosso
  • Mocha Latte
  • Bianco
  • Grigio Scuro
  • Grigio Chiaro
  • Rosso Perla
  • Verde Bosco Perla
Interior Colors
  • Black, premium cloth
  • Black, leather
  • Black, cloth
  • Black, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$21,880
Starting MSRP
$19,495
Starting MSRP
$20,795
All season tiresyesyesyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyesnono
225/45R17 tiresyesnono
alloy wheelsyesnoyes
full wheel coversnoyesno
steel wheelsnoyesno
205/55R16 tiresnoyesyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsnoyesyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$21,880
Starting MSRP
$19,495
Starting MSRP
$20,795
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryesyesyes
front independent suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$21,880
Starting MSRP
$19,495
Starting MSRP
$20,795
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.4 yr./ unlimited mi.4 yr./ unlimited mi.
See 500L InventorySee 500L InventorySee 500L Inventory

