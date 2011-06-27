Used 2016 FIAT 500L Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$21,880
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|6-speed manual
|6-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|28
|28
|28
|Total Seating
|5
|5
|5
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$21,880
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|6-speed manual
|6-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$21,880
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|25/33 mpg
|25/33 mpg
|25/33 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|330.0/435.6 mi.
|330.0/435.6 mi.
|330.0/435.6 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|13.2 gal.
|13.2 gal.
|13.2 gal.
|Combined MPG
|28
|28
|28
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (recommended)
|Premium unleaded (recommended)
|Premium unleaded (recommended)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$21,880
|Torque
|184 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
|184 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
|184 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
|Base engine size
|1.4 l
|1.4 l
|1.4 l
|Horsepower
|160 hp @ 5500 rpm
|160 hp @ 5500 rpm
|160 hp @ 5500 rpm
|Valves
|16
|16
|16
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Variable
|Variable
|Cam type
|Single overhead cam (sohc)
|Single overhead cam (sohc)
|Single overhead cam (sohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$21,880
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|no
|no
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|yes
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|yes
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$21,880
|Quick Order Package 21G
|yes
|no
|no
|Trekking Collection 5
|yes
|no
|no
|Trekking Collection 1
|yes
|no
|no
|Trekking Collection 2
|yes
|no
|no
|Trekking Collection 3
|yes
|no
|no
|Trekking Collection 4
|yes
|no
|no
|Quick Order Package 23G
|yes
|no
|no
|Quick Order Package 22A
|no
|yes
|no
|Quick Order Package 21A
|no
|yes
|no
|Easy Collection 5
|no
|no
|yes
|Easy Collection 4
|no
|no
|yes
|Easy Collection 3
|no
|no
|yes
|Quick Order Package 23D
|no
|no
|yes
|Easy Collection 2
|no
|no
|yes
|Quick Order Package 21D
|no
|no
|yes
|Easy Collection 1
|no
|no
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$21,880
|520 watts stereo output
|yes
|no
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|yes
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|yes
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$21,880
|Air conditioning
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|yes
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|no
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|yes
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$21,880
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$21,880
|Beige/Gray Seats
|yes
|no
|no
|Marrone Seats
|yes
|no
|no
|Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats
|yes
|no
|no
|Light Gray/Gray Seats
|yes
|no
|no
|Nero/Rosso Seats
|no
|yes
|no
|Nero/Grigio Seats
|no
|yes
|no
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$21,880
|clock
|yes
|yes
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|yes
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$21,880
|premium cloth
|yes
|no
|yes
|Front head room
|40.7 in.
|40.7 in.
|40.7 in.
|6 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|yes
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|57.3 in.
|57.3 in.
|57.3 in.
|Front leg room
|40.0 in.
|40.0 in.
|40.0 in.
|Front hip room
|54.9 in.
|54.9 in.
|54.9 in.
|6 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|yes
|yes
|cloth
|no
|yes
|no
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$21,880
|Rear head room
|38.7 in.
|38.7 in.
|38.7 in.
|Rear hip Room
|49.4 in.
|49.4 in.
|49.4 in.
|Rear leg room
|36.7 in.
|36.7 in.
|36.7 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|54.6 in.
|54.6 in.
|54.6 in.
|reclining rear seats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$21,880
|Length
|168.1 in.
|167.3 in.
|167.3 in.
|Curb weight
|3212 lbs.
|3212 lbs.
|3212 lbs.
|Gross weight
|4299 lbs.
|4299 lbs.
|4299 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|4.7 in.
|4.7 in.
|4.7 in.
|Height
|65.7 in.
|65.7 in.
|65.7 in.
|EPA interior volume
|121.1 cu.ft.
|121.1 cu.ft.
|121.1 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|102.8 in.
|102.8 in.
|102.8 in.
|Width
|69.8 in.
|69.8 in.
|69.8 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$21,880
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$21,880
|All season tires
|yes
|yes
|yes
|17 x 7.0 in. wheels
|yes
|no
|no
|225/45R17 tires
|yes
|no
|no
|alloy wheels
|yes
|no
|yes
|full wheel covers
|no
|yes
|no
|steel wheels
|no
|yes
|no
|205/55R16 tires
|no
|yes
|yes
|16 x 6.5 in. wheels
|no
|yes
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$21,880
|Stabilizer bar stabilizer bar
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front independent suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$21,880
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
