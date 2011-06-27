Used 2016 FIAT 500L Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
500L Wagon
Lounge 4dr Wagon (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$35,431*
Total Cash Price
$13,276
Trekking 4dr Wagon (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$34,736*
Total Cash Price
$13,016
Pop 4dr Wagon (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$47,588*
Total Cash Price
$17,832
Urbana Trekking 4dr Wagon (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$48,978*
Total Cash Price
$18,353
Easy 4dr Wagon (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$47,936*
Total Cash Price
$17,962
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 500L Wagon Lounge 4dr Wagon (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$733
|$756
|$778
|$802
|$825
|$3,894
|Maintenance
|$2,089
|$620
|$2,708
|$243
|$2,659
|$8,319
|Repairs
|$606
|$649
|$699
|$754
|$809
|$3,516
|Taxes & Fees
|$740
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$907
|Financing
|$714
|$574
|$425
|$265
|$97
|$2,076
|Depreciation
|$3,659
|$1,477
|$1,299
|$1,152
|$1,034
|$8,621
|Fuel
|$1,525
|$1,571
|$1,619
|$1,667
|$1,717
|$8,098
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,065
|$5,689
|$7,570
|$4,924
|$7,183
|$35,431
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 500L Wagon Trekking 4dr Wagon (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$719
|$741
|$763
|$786
|$809
|$3,818
|Maintenance
|$2,048
|$608
|$2,655
|$238
|$2,607
|$8,156
|Repairs
|$594
|$636
|$685
|$739
|$793
|$3,447
|Taxes & Fees
|$725
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$889
|Financing
|$700
|$563
|$417
|$260
|$95
|$2,035
|Depreciation
|$3,587
|$1,448
|$1,274
|$1,129
|$1,014
|$8,452
|Fuel
|$1,495
|$1,540
|$1,587
|$1,634
|$1,683
|$7,939
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,868
|$5,577
|$7,422
|$4,827
|$7,042
|$34,736
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 500L Wagon Pop 4dr Wagon (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$985
|$1,015
|$1,045
|$1,077
|$1,108
|$5,231
|Maintenance
|$2,806
|$833
|$3,637
|$326
|$3,572
|$11,174
|Repairs
|$814
|$871
|$938
|$1,012
|$1,086
|$4,722
|Taxes & Fees
|$993
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,218
|Financing
|$959
|$771
|$571
|$356
|$130
|$2,788
|Depreciation
|$4,914
|$1,984
|$1,745
|$1,547
|$1,389
|$11,579
|Fuel
|$2,048
|$2,110
|$2,174
|$2,239
|$2,306
|$10,876
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,519
|$7,640
|$10,168
|$6,613
|$9,648
|$47,588
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 500L Wagon Urbana Trekking 4dr Wagon (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,014
|$1,045
|$1,076
|$1,108
|$1,141
|$5,383
|Maintenance
|$2,888
|$857
|$3,744
|$336
|$3,676
|$11,500
|Repairs
|$838
|$897
|$966
|$1,042
|$1,118
|$4,860
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,022
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,253
|Financing
|$987
|$794
|$588
|$367
|$134
|$2,869
|Depreciation
|$5,058
|$2,042
|$1,796
|$1,592
|$1,430
|$11,917
|Fuel
|$2,108
|$2,171
|$2,238
|$2,304
|$2,373
|$11,194
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,914
|$7,864
|$10,465
|$6,806
|$9,929
|$48,978
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 500L Wagon Easy 4dr Wagon (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$992
|$1,023
|$1,053
|$1,085
|$1,116
|$5,269
|Maintenance
|$2,826
|$839
|$3,664
|$328
|$3,598
|$11,255
|Repairs
|$820
|$878
|$945
|$1,020
|$1,094
|$4,757
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,000
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,227
|Financing
|$966
|$777
|$575
|$359
|$131
|$2,808
|Depreciation
|$4,950
|$1,998
|$1,758
|$1,558
|$1,399
|$11,664
|Fuel
|$2,063
|$2,125
|$2,190
|$2,255
|$2,323
|$10,956
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,618
|$7,696
|$10,242
|$6,661
|$9,718
|$47,936
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2016 500L
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 FIAT 500L in Virginia is:not available
