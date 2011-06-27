Used 2018 FIAT 500 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
500 Convertible
C Lounge 2dr Convertible (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
True Cost to Own
$40,611*
Total Cash Price
$15,636
C Pop 2dr Convertible (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
True Cost to Own
$41,797*
Total Cash Price
$16,092
C Abarth 2dr Convertible (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
True Cost to Own
$40,907*
Total Cash Price
$15,750
500 Hatchback
Abarth 2dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
True Cost to Own
$30,236*
Total Cash Price
$11,641
Pop 2dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
True Cost to Own
$29,643*
Total Cash Price
$11,413
Lounge 2dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
True Cost to Own
$30,829*
Total Cash Price
$11,870
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 500 Convertible C Lounge 2dr Convertible (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$991
|$1,021
|$1,051
|$1,082
|$1,115
|$5,259
|Maintenance
|$799
|$497
|$2,921
|$832
|$3,933
|$8,982
|Repairs
|$0
|$552
|$849
|$918
|$988
|$3,307
|Taxes & Fees
|$878
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,103
|Financing
|$841
|$675
|$501
|$312
|$114
|$2,444
|Depreciation
|$4,054
|$1,582
|$1,392
|$1,233
|$1,108
|$9,369
|Fuel
|$1,911
|$1,969
|$2,028
|$2,088
|$2,151
|$10,146
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,474
|$6,353
|$8,798
|$6,521
|$9,465
|$40,611
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 500 Convertible C Pop 2dr Convertible (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,019
|$1,050
|$1,081
|$1,114
|$1,148
|$5,413
|Maintenance
|$822
|$512
|$3,006
|$856
|$4,048
|$9,244
|Repairs
|$0
|$568
|$874
|$945
|$1,017
|$3,404
|Taxes & Fees
|$904
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,135
|Financing
|$866
|$695
|$516
|$321
|$117
|$2,515
|Depreciation
|$4,172
|$1,629
|$1,433
|$1,269
|$1,141
|$9,643
|Fuel
|$1,967
|$2,026
|$2,087
|$2,149
|$2,214
|$10,442
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,750
|$6,538
|$9,055
|$6,712
|$9,742
|$41,797
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 500 Convertible C Abarth 2dr Convertible (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$998
|$1,028
|$1,058
|$1,090
|$1,123
|$5,298
|Maintenance
|$805
|$501
|$2,942
|$838
|$3,962
|$9,047
|Repairs
|$0
|$556
|$856
|$925
|$995
|$3,331
|Taxes & Fees
|$885
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,111
|Financing
|$847
|$680
|$505
|$315
|$115
|$2,462
|Depreciation
|$4,083
|$1,594
|$1,402
|$1,242
|$1,116
|$9,438
|Fuel
|$1,925
|$1,983
|$2,042
|$2,103
|$2,167
|$10,220
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,543
|$6,399
|$8,862
|$6,569
|$9,534
|$40,907
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 500 Hatchback Abarth 2dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$737
|$760
|$782
|$806
|$830
|$3,916
|Maintenance
|$595
|$370
|$2,175
|$619
|$2,928
|$6,687
|Repairs
|$0
|$411
|$632
|$683
|$735
|$2,462
|Taxes & Fees
|$654
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$821
|Financing
|$626
|$503
|$373
|$233
|$85
|$1,820
|Depreciation
|$3,018
|$1,178
|$1,036
|$918
|$825
|$6,976
|Fuel
|$1,423
|$1,466
|$1,510
|$1,554
|$1,601
|$7,554
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,053
|$4,730
|$6,550
|$4,855
|$7,047
|$30,236
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 500 Hatchback Pop 2dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$723
|$745
|$767
|$790
|$814
|$3,839
|Maintenance
|$583
|$363
|$2,132
|$607
|$2,871
|$6,556
|Repairs
|$0
|$403
|$620
|$670
|$721
|$2,414
|Taxes & Fees
|$641
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$805
|Financing
|$614
|$493
|$366
|$228
|$83
|$1,784
|Depreciation
|$2,959
|$1,155
|$1,016
|$900
|$809
|$6,839
|Fuel
|$1,395
|$1,437
|$1,480
|$1,524
|$1,570
|$7,406
|True Cost to Own®
|$6,915
|$4,637
|$6,422
|$4,760
|$6,909
|$29,643
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 500 Hatchback Lounge 2dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$752
|$775
|$798
|$822
|$847
|$3,993
|Maintenance
|$606
|$378
|$2,217
|$631
|$2,986
|$6,818
|Repairs
|$0
|$419
|$645
|$697
|$750
|$2,511
|Taxes & Fees
|$667
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$837
|Financing
|$639
|$513
|$381
|$237
|$86
|$1,855
|Depreciation
|$3,077
|$1,201
|$1,057
|$936
|$841
|$7,113
|Fuel
|$1,451
|$1,494
|$1,539
|$1,585
|$1,633
|$7,702
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,192
|$4,822
|$6,679
|$4,950
|$7,185
|$30,829
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2018 500
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 FIAT 500 in Virginia is:not available
