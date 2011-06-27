  1. Home
Used 2014 Ferrari F12 Berlinetta Base Features & Specs

More about the 2014 F12 Berlinetta
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV12
Combined MPG13
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)267.3/388.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity24.3 gal.
Combined MPG13
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Base engine size6.3 l
Horsepower731 hp @ 8250 rpm
Valves48
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV12
Safety
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
Measurements
Height50.1 in.
Wheel base107.1 in.
Length181.8 in.
Width76.5 in.
Curb weight3593 lbs.
Tires & Wheels
315/35R Z tiresyes
20 x 11.5 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
