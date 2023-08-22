Upcoming Electric Cars: The Most Exciting EVs Planned for 2024 and Beyond

As the age of electrification for nearly every type of car, truck and SUV looms large on the horizon, there is no shortage of new fully electric vehicles to get excited about. So far, every major automaker has embraced electrification in some way, and a bevy of new EVs are on their way. The list of exciting upcoming electric cars includes the Cadillac Escalade IQ, Chevrolet Silverado EV, Kia EV9, and maybe even a heavily revised Tesla Model 3.

But those four EVs are just the tip of the iceberg. Here's our comprehensive list of some of the most exciting and interesting electric vehicles coming for 2024 and beyond.