Upcoming Electric Cars: The Most Exciting EVs Planned for 2024 and Beyond
These are the EVs that are worth looking forward toAugust 22nd, 2023
As the age of electrification for nearly every type of car, truck and SUV looms large on the horizon, there is no shortage of new fully electric vehicles to get excited about. So far, every major automaker has embraced electrification in some way, and a bevy of new EVs are on their way. The list of exciting upcoming electric cars includes the Cadillac Escalade IQ, Chevrolet Silverado EV, Kia EV9, and maybe even a heavily revised Tesla Model 3.
But those four EVs are just the tip of the iceberg. Here's our comprehensive list of some of the most exciting and interesting electric vehicles coming for 2024 and beyond.
2025 Cadillac Escalade IQ
The Cadillac Escalade is a staple of the luxury automaker's portfolio, and the Escalade IQ is its reimagining for the electric era. The IQ is longer than the standard Escalade, features seating for seven, draws power from a 200-kWh battery pack, will charge at a peak rate of 350 kW, and comes with more tech than a SpaceX rocket. A 55-inch interior display is standard, and a 40-speaker (yes, 40) sound system will be available as an optional extra. It's big EV luxury done American style, and we like the sound of that.
Expected range: 450 miles
Expected base price: around $130,000
2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV
The gas-powered version of the Blazer made a comeback in 2019, but the form-over-function design philosophy and strength of competition earned it a fairly ho-hum response. The Blazer EV, however, is a much more exciting proposition. It's an all-new design for Chevrolet both inside and out, and it will eventually be available in a number of trim levels and drivetrain options. The electric SUV will launch this summer in 2LT and RS configurations, both with all-wheel drive courtesy of a motor at each axle. The lineup is expected to grow next spring, when Chevy introduces the 557-horsepower SS model. Take all this with a grain of salt, as Chevrolet has canceled trims, revised range estimates and raised prices through the Blazer EV's development cycle.
Expected range: 279-290 miles
Base price: $56,715
2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV
If the Blazer EV's price tag is a little hard to swallow, the Chevrolet Equinox EV might be a worthy alternative. With the Bolt EV and EUV discontinued after the 2023 model year (GM says a next-gen version is in the works, however), the Equinox EV will serve as the entry point for Chevrolet's electric lineup. Chevy says it will start around $30,000 and have at least 250 miles of range. It also comes with the option for a 17.7-inch touchscreens and Super Cruise, GM's hands-free driving aid. Expect to see midtier models on dealer lots this fall before entry-level and fully loaded models come online in spring 2024.
Expected range: 250-300 miles
Expected price range: $30,000-$48,000
2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV
We've already gotten to try the new Chevrolet Silverado EV in Work Truck form and we came away impressed with its refinement and towing capabilities. Chevy's answer to the Ford F-150 Lightning incorporates some styling elements of original Chevy Avalanche, but with a truckload of modern features baked in. Its futuristic design, collapsible midgate (which allows owners to extend the truck bed into the cabin itself for longer cargo), Super Cruise availability, immense range claims, and an available 664 horsepower in the top-spec RST model all make it worthy of a spot on our list.
Expected range: 350-450 miles
Expected price range: $50,000-$106,895
2024 Fisker Ocean
Fisker Inc. is Henrik Fisker's second attempt at creating an electrified startup, and based on our early impressions of the fully electric Ocean SUV, we think this one will stick. The Ocean is about the same size as the Hyundai Ioniq 5 or Ford Mustang Mach-E, but it leans a little bit more into the luxury space. It also promises considerable range, neat in-car features like a rotating center display, and sustainable materials used throughout the cabin. It's an electric return from Fisker, and the automaker's just getting started.
Expected range: 250-360 miles
Expected price range: $37,499-$68,999 (excluding destination)
2024 GMC Sierra EV
The GMC Sierra EV is the third EV pickup to come from GM, following the GMC Hummer EV and the Chevy Silverado EV. It's mechanically similar to both, but it's positioned as a more premium offering. Four-wheel steering will allow for a tighter turning radius and enable diagonal travel at low speeds (similar to the Hummer's CrabWalk functionality), while a version of GM's Super Cruise will work while towing. The Sierra EV will launch in the fully loaded Denali Edition 1 for a cool $108,695 before less expensive options come online through 2024 and 2025.
Expected range: 400 miles
Expected price range: around $50,000-$108,695
2024 Honda Prologue
The Honda Prologue's mission is in its name: to be the introduction to a much larger array of fully electric future Hondas. The Prologue is Honda's first EV developed from the group up sold here in the U.S. It might be a little late to a segment that's already well represented by Hyundai, Kia, Ford, Toyota and Volkswagen, but if Honda can maximize the tech from this joint effort with GM, the Prologue will still have plenty on offer to get us excited.
Expected range: 250-300 miles
Expected base price: around $40,000
2024 Kia EV9
The Kia EV9 is, much like it sounds, the EV6's bigger sibling. It's one of a small number of large electric vehicles coming to market, with the EV9 able to carry up to seven passengers in its three rows. Other features like vehicle-to-load reverse charging — which allows you to power accessories from the vehicle itself — and advanced highway driving assist systems will be on offer as well. Think of it as the electric Telluride, and you can see why we're so excited.
Expected range: 280-300 miles
Expected base price: $58,000
2024 Polestar 3
Polestar's third car, aptly named the 3, is the first of the automaker's offerings aimed squarely at an SUV-craving market. It's a premium five-seat crossover that takes all the learnings from the 1 coupe and 2 sedan and translates them to a more family-friendly package. All-wheel drive will come standard, and Polestar says the 3 will have at least 489 horsepower and 620 lb-ft of torque. It will also come with a new Bowers & Wilkins audio system, a trove of advanced safety systems, and a Performance model that will really light up the tires. If the way it looks isn't enticing enough, the way it accelerates might seal the deal.
Expected range: 270-300 miles
Expected base price: $85,000
2024 Tesla Cybertruck
After a string of delays and false dawns, it looks like the Tesla Cybertruck might finally happen. Its overall specifications have likely changed drastically since our first look in late 2019, and the company is keeping quiet about things like pricing, range, overall power outputs and so on. However, Tesla has confirmed that production will start this year.
Expected range: TBD
Expected base price: TBD
2024 Tesla Model 3
While the release of an updated Tesla Model 3 (reportedly codenamed Project Highland) is yet unconfirmed, the rumor mill is still … firing on all cylinders? Juicing all the batteries? In any case, the purported updates include multiple variants, a lower starting price, changes to the exterior design, and streamlined production to cut down on costs. Beyond that, little is known about a potentially updated Model 3, but Tesla's smallest offering is so ubiquitous it's certainly worth an honorable mention here.
Expected range: TBD
Expected base price: TBD
2024 Volkswagen ID. Buzz
The bus is back, and this time it's all-electric. The Volkswagen ID. Buzz will be just the second ID model the company launches in the States, and it looks like a faithful reinterpretation of one of VW's most iconic models. Even better? The big cruiser actually has guts this time around, with the dual-motor version pumping out 330 horsepower — about six times the output of the flower-power Volkswagen Type 2 T1. The ID. Buzz will also have the distinction of being the first minivan EV when it hits our shores in the middle of next year.
Expected range: 250 miles
Expected base price: around $55,000
2025 Volvo EX30
The Volvo EX30 isn't big, but it is a big deal. This fully electric compact crossover is notable for being an electric SUV from a luxury automaker priced from just $36,145. The EX30 is full of interesting touches including an interior that's been designed with sustainable materials throughout, has no display in front of the driver (à la the Tesla Model Y), and employs a relatively small 69-kWh lithium-nickel-manganese-cobalt battery. But because the car is so pint-sized (and weighs presumably less than other EVs), Volvo expects it will deliver competitive driving range. If you're interested in a small and premium yet affordable EV, this might be the car you've been waiting for.
Expected range: 260-275 miles
Expected base price: $36,145
2024 Volvo EX90
The EX90 swings to the opposite side of the size spectrum compared to the EX30. It's about the size of the current XC90, has three rows of seating, features built-in lidar for its raft of advanced driver aids, and will have plenty of range for those long-distance road trips. The EX90 will serve as the brand's electric flagship, but it won't replace the gas-powered XC90 when it goes on sale. Size, space and classic Scandinavian design make the EX90 yet another very appealing EV that's just around the corner.
Expected range: 300 miles
Expected base price: $80,000
