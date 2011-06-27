  1. Home
  2. Eagle
  3. Eagle Summit
  4. Used 1990 Eagle Summit
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1990 Eagle Summit Features & Specs

More about the 1990 Summit
Overview
See Summit Inventory
See Summit Inventory
See Summit Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG272323
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)24/31 mpg21/26 mpg21/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)316.8/409.2 mi.277.2/343.2 mi.277.2/343.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.13.2 gal.13.2 gal.
Combined MPG272323
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque91 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm99 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm99 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine size1.5 l1.6 l1.6 l
Horsepower81 hp @ 5500 rpm113 hp @ 6500 rpm113 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle30.8 ft.30.8 ft.30.8 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.1 in.39.1 in.39.1 in.
Front leg room41.9 in.41.9 in.41.9 in.
Front hip room52.8 in.52.8 in.52.8 in.
Front shoulder room53.5 in.53.5 in.53.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.5 in.37.5 in.37.5 in.
Rear hip Room52.0 in.52.0 in.52.0 in.
Rear leg room34.3 in.34.3 in.34.3 in.
Rear shoulder room53.1 in.53.1 in.53.1 in.
Measurements
Length170.1 in.170.1 in.170.1 in.
Curb weight2271 lbs.2337 lbs.2513 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.3 cu.ft.10.3 cu.ft.10.3 cu.ft.
Height52.8 in.52.8 in.52.8 in.
Wheel base96.7 in.96.7 in.96.7 in.
Width65.7 in.65.7 in.65.7 in.
See Summit InventorySee Summit InventorySee Summit Inventory

Related Used 1990 Eagle Summit info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles