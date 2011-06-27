Used 2003 Dodge Viper Consumer Reviews
fun car
I have owned four corvettes, two 911s a 930 Porsche a Ferrari and the viper is my favorite, it doesn't ride like a Porsche but it handles better in the corners and just has the raw hp. Its watched where ever you go, hard to ride under the radar. The car is easy to work on compared to a Ferrari or Porsche and it is so much less to maintain when it comes to service and parts. It's a truly drivable car.
U.S. muscle with Italian DNA
The SRT10 convertible is arguably the fastest production convertible known to mankind. I have owned previously a 1996 GTS coupe and it was fast with plenty of power. The '03 SRT10 is however even faster with more power and torque and incfredibly also much more driver friendly than its predecessor. It is a much more refined car than I would have thought. The top is a 15 second operation up or down and is simple to use. This engine easily overpowers the rear tires in first gear and during upshifts requiring throttle modulation to resist wheelspin. I have driven race cars, Ferraris, Lambos, and Vettes but none compare with the exhileration when stompiong the throttle of the Viper SRT10.
2003 Viper, unique, raw, performance bargain
If you want a car that is unique and has more torque than just about anything on the road, this car is a blast. I’ve owned my viper for 9 years after buying it used with only 2k miles. Every time I get in and drive it, it feels like a special occasion. I’ve not felt this way about any other sports car I’ve owned over the years. Sometimes it gets more attention than I’d like though- it draws a crowd everywhere I go. Maintenance will be more than a Camry, but not as much as European exotics. Pick the right mechanic though because so few were made, most dodge dealers are not all that familiar. From a performance perspective, you will not find a better buy out there for a lightly used, well maintained Viper.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
The New one is better than the old one
Bought the car as the 5th Viper I've owned. Truly outstanding car - far, far better than anything else thus far. Performance, acceleration, handling, ride and braking are well beyond any of the old models.
2003 Viper!
The most fun driving i've have ever had!!!
Sponsored cars related to the Viper
Related Used 2003 Dodge Viper info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Honda CR-V 2012
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2010
- Used BMW X4 2017
- Used Toyota RAV4 2011
- Used Chrysler 300 2015
- Used Toyota Tundra 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2004
- Used Lincoln Continental 2017
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2002
- Used Ram 2500 2012
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 GLC-Class
- 2021 Honda Odyssey News
- 2019 GMC Yukon XL
- 2019 AMG GT
- MINI Hardtop 4 Door 2019
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2019
- BMW 7 Series 2021
- 2020 Silverado 3500HD
- 2019 Audi S3
- 2021 Audi R8 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Dodge Challenger
- 2019 Dodge Charger
- 2019 Challenger
- 2019 Dodge Durango
- 2019 Dodge Challenger
- 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
- Dodge Challenger 2020
- Dodge Challenger 2019
- 2020 Challenger
- 2019 Durango