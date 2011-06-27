  1. Home
Used 2001 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST Features & Specs

More about the 2001 Ram Pickup 2500
Overview
Starting MSRP
$26,075
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
hi-lo gear selectionyes
Transmission5-speed manual
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque345 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size5.9 l
Horsepower245 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle47.5 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
Front center lap beltyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Rear center lap beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
front cupholdersyes
power steeringyes
cargo area lightyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room40.2 in.
Front shoulder room66 in.
split-bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41 in.
Front hip room65.6 in.
vinylyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.4 in.
Rear hip Room66.8 in.
Rear leg room31.6 in.
Rear shoulder room67.7 in.
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Length224.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity8050 lbs.
Gross weight8800 lbs.
Ground clearance8.6 in.
Height77.2 in.
Maximum payload3010 lbs.
Wheel base138.7 in.
Width79.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat/Light Driftwood
  • Dark Garnet Red Pearlcoat
  • Dark Garnet Red Pearlcoat/Light Drift
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
  • Flame Red Clearcoat/Light Driftwood
  • Forest Green Pearlcoat
  • Forest Green/Light Driftwood
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat/Light Driftwood SG
  • Patriot Blue Pearlcoat
  • Patriot Blue/Light Driftwood
  • Intense Blue PC/Light Drift
  • Intense Blue Pearlcoat
  • Light Dirftwood Satin Glow
Interior Colors
  • Agate
  • Mist Gray
Tires & Wheels
LT245/75R E tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
