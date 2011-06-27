Used 1990 Dodge Monaco Sedan Consumer Reviews

DougNDO , 07/14/2002

When I got my red 1990 Monaco ES, it was a fabulous sedan. Everything was powered, including both front seats and the antenna. The MSRP was high at over $20k, but slow sales led to hefty rebates and discounts, which made the car a steal at under $16k. This car is really a Renault sedan, and was the last Renault in the states as part of chrysler's obligation to Renault when it purchase AMC. Parts are a bit pricy, but fortunately few have been needed. With proper care, this car carried on though many a MI winter without a hitch, and it took many cross country trips in the heat of summer with no disappointments.