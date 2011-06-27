  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Intrepid
  4. Used 2000 Dodge Intrepid
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2000 Dodge Intrepid Features & Specs

More about the 2000 Intrepid
Overview
See Intrepid Inventory
See Intrepid Inventory
See Intrepid Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG212119
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/27 mpg18/27 mpg16/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)306.0/459.0 mi.306.0/459.0 mi.272.0/408.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.0 gal.17.0 gal.17.0 gal.
Combined MPG212119
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque190 lb-ft @ 4850 rpm195 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm248 lb-ft @ 3950 rpm
Base engine size2.7 l2.7 l3.5 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 5800 rpm202 hp @ 5800 rpm242 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle37.6 ft.37.6 ft.37.6 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.3 in.38.3 in.38.3 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.42.2 in.42.2 in.
Front hip room56.1 in.56.1 in.56.1 in.
Front shoulder room59.0 in.59.0 in.59.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.4 in.37.4 in.37.4 in.
Rear hip Room56.6 in.56.6 in.56.6 in.
Rear leg room39.1 in.39.1 in.39.1 in.
Rear shoulder room58.1 in.58.1 in.58.1 in.
Measurements
Length203.7 in.203.7 in.203.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.1500 lbs.2000 lbs.
Curb weight3471 lbs.3489 lbs.3511 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.4 cu.ft.18.4 cu.ft.18.4 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.1 in.5.1 in.5.1 in.
Height55.9 in.55.9 in.55.9 in.
Wheel base113.0 in.113.0 in.113.0 in.
Width74.7 in.74.7 in.74.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Champagne Pearl Clearcoat
  • Light Cypress Green Pearlcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Inferno Red Tinted Pearlcoat
  • Steel Blue Pearlcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Shale Green Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Pearlcoat
  • Cinnamon Glaze Metallic Clearcoat
  • Deep Slate Pearlcoat
  • Shale Green Metallic
  • Inferno Red Tinted Pearlcoat
  • Champagne Pearl Clearcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Light Cypress Green Pearlcoat
  • Steel Blue Pearlcoat
  • Deep Slate Pearlcoat
  • Dark Garnet Red Pearlcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Cinnamon Glaze Metallic Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Inferno Red Tinted Pearlcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Deep Slate Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Agate
  • Medium Quartz
  • Camel/Tan
  • Medium Quartz
  • Camel/Tan
  • Agate
  • Agate
See Intrepid InventorySee Intrepid InventorySee Intrepid Inventory

Related Used 2000 Dodge Intrepid info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles