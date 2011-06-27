Used 2000 Dodge Intrepid Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|V6
|Combined MPG
|21
|21
|19
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|18/27 mpg
|18/27 mpg
|16/24 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|306.0/459.0 mi.
|306.0/459.0 mi.
|272.0/408.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|17.0 gal.
|17.0 gal.
|17.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|21
|21
|19
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|190 lb-ft @ 4850 rpm
|195 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
|248 lb-ft @ 3950 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.7 l
|2.7 l
|3.5 l
|Horsepower
|200 hp @ 5800 rpm
|202 hp @ 5800 rpm
|242 hp @ 6400 rpm
|Turning circle
|37.6 ft.
|37.6 ft.
|37.6 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|V6
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|38.3 in.
|38.3 in.
|38.3 in.
|Front leg room
|42.2 in.
|42.2 in.
|42.2 in.
|Front hip room
|56.1 in.
|56.1 in.
|56.1 in.
|Front shoulder room
|59.0 in.
|59.0 in.
|59.0 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|37.4 in.
|37.4 in.
|37.4 in.
|Rear hip Room
|56.6 in.
|56.6 in.
|56.6 in.
|Rear leg room
|39.1 in.
|39.1 in.
|39.1 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|58.1 in.
|58.1 in.
|58.1 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|203.7 in.
|203.7 in.
|203.7 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|1500 lbs.
|1500 lbs.
|2000 lbs.
|Curb weight
|3471 lbs.
|3489 lbs.
|3511 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|18.4 cu.ft.
|18.4 cu.ft.
|18.4 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|5.1 in.
|5.1 in.
|5.1 in.
|Height
|55.9 in.
|55.9 in.
|55.9 in.
|Wheel base
|113.0 in.
|113.0 in.
|113.0 in.
|Width
|74.7 in.
|74.7 in.
|74.7 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
Sponsored cars related to the Intrepid
Related Used 2000 Dodge Intrepid info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chrysler 300 2006
- Used Lexus GX 460 2015
- Used Dodge Charger 2010
- Used BMW X5 2011
- Used Ford Explorer 2002
- Used Chrysler 200 2015
- Used Dodge Journey 2015
- Used Toyota Corolla 2012
- Used Toyota Camry Hybrid 2018
- Used Mazda 6 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD 2019
- 2019 XF
- 2021 Lamborghini Huracan News
- 2021 Subaru Ascent News
- 2019 Clarity
- 2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van
- Nissan LEAF 2019
- 2021 Tesla Model X News
- Cadillac CT6 2019
- 2021 MINI Hardtop 2 Door News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Dodge Challenger
- 2019 Dodge Charger
- 2019 Challenger
- 2019 Dodge Durango
- 2019 Dodge Challenger
- 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
- Dodge Challenger 2020
- Dodge Challenger 2019
- 2020 Challenger
- 2019 Durango