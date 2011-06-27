  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Grand Caravan
  4. Used 2001 Dodge Grand Caravan
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2001 Dodge Grand Caravan Sport Features & Specs

More about the 2001 Grand Caravan
Overview
Starting MSRP
$29,695
See Grand Caravan Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$29,695
full time 4WDyes
viscous center differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$29,695
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300/420 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$29,695
Torque245 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower215 hp @ 5000 rpm
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$29,695
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Rear center lap beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$29,695
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$29,695
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Three zone climate controlyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$29,695
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$29,695
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,695
Front head room39.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room62.9 in.
Front leg room40.6 in.
Front hip room57.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,695
Rear head room39.1 in.
Rear hip Room67.6 in.
Rear leg room39 in.
Rear shoulder room64.7 in.
one-piece folding third row seatsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$29,695
Length200.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity1550 lbs.
Curb weight4470 lbs.
Height68.9 in.
Wheel base119.3 in.
Width76.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$29,695
Exterior Colors
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Champagne Pearl Clearcoat
  • Dark Garnet Red Pearlcoat
  • Inferno Red Tinted PC
  • Patriot Blue Pearlcoat
  • Shale Green Met Clearcoat
  • Steel Blue Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Taupe
  • Navy Blue
  • Sandstone
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$29,695
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P215/65R16 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$29,695
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$29,695
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Grand Caravan Inventory

Related Used 2001 Dodge Grand Caravan Sport info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles