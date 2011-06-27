Used 2001 Dodge Grand Caravan SE Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300/440 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque210 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.3 l
Horsepower180 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle37.6 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear center lap beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
cargo netyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room62.9 in.
Front leg room40.6 in.
Front hip room57.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.1 in.
Rear hip Room67.6 in.
Rear leg room39 in.
Rear shoulder room64.7 in.
one-piece folding third row seatsyes
Measurements
Height68.9 in.
Wheel base119.3 in.
Length200.5 in.
Width78.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Champagne Pearl Clearcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Dark Garnet Red Pearlcoat
  • Inferno Red Tinted PC
  • Patriot Blue Pearlcoat
  • Shale Green Met Clearcoat
  • Steel Blue Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Taupe
  • Navy Blue
  • Sandstone
Tires & Wheels
full wheel coversyes
P215/70R15 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
15 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
