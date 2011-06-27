  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Durango
  4. Used 2003 Dodge Durango
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2003 Dodge Durango SXT Features & Specs

More about the 2003 Durango
Overview
Starting MSRP
$28,405
See Durango Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$28,405
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$28,405
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)325/450 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$28,405
Torque295 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size4.7 l
Horsepower235 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$28,405
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
child seat anchorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Rear center lap beltyes
ABS, rear wheel onlyyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$28,405
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
mast antennayes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$28,405
speed-proportional power steeringyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Rear floor matsyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
Dual zone air conditioningyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$28,405
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$28,405
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,405
Front head room39.8 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room57.6 in.
Front leg room41.9 in.
Front hip room56.9 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,405
Rear head room40.2 in.
Rear hip Room56 in.
Rear leg room37.3 in.
Rear shoulder room57.5 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$28,405
Front track62.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity88 cu.ft.
Curb weight4379 lbs.
Gross weight6050 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place50.5 cu.ft.
Angle of approach23.8 degrees
Maximum payload1670 lbs.
Angle of departure23.4 degrees
Length193.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity5950 lbs.
Ground clearance8.5 in.
Height70.5 in.
Wheel base116 in.
Width71.3 in.
Rear track62.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$28,405
Exterior Colors
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Light Khaki Metallic Clearcoat
  • Deep Molten Red Pearl Coat
  • Light Almond Pearl Metallic Clearcoat
  • Dark Garnet Red Pearlcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Atlantic Blue Pearlcoat
  • Timberline Green Pearlcoat
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
  • Patriot Blue Pearlcoat
  • Graphite Metallic Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Slate Gray
  • Taupe
  • Sandstone
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$28,405
Steel spare wheelyes
16 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P255/65R16 tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$28,405
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$28,405
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain7 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Durango Inventory

Related Used 2003 Dodge Durango SXT info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles