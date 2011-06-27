  1. Home
Used 1993 Dodge Caravan Features & Specs

More about the 1993 Caravan
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4V6V6
Combined MPG21no17
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveAll wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/28 mpgno15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)360.0/560.0 mi.0/0 mi.270.0/360.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.20.0 gal.18.0 gal.
Combined MPG21no17
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque135 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm173 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm185 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l3.0 l3.3 l
Horsepower100 hp @ 4800 rpm142 hp @ 5000 rpm150 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle40.5 ft.40.5 ft.40.5 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.1 in.39.1 in.39.1 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.41.5 in.41.5 in.
Front hip room53.7 in.53.7 in.53.7 in.
Front shoulder room57.5 in.57.5 in.57.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.5 in.38.5 in.38.5 in.
Rear hip Room57.1 in.57.1 in.57.1 in.
Rear leg room37.6 in.37.6 in.37.6 in.
Rear shoulder room60.5 in.60.5 in.60.5 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity147 cu.ft.147 cu.ft.147 cu.ft.
Length178.1 in.178.1 in.178.1 in.
Curb weight3275 lbs.3275 lbs.3868 lbs.
Height66.0 in.66.0 in.67.8 in.
Wheel base112.3 in.112.3 in.112.3 in.
Width72.0 in.72.0 in.72.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Hunter Green Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Satin Glow Metallic
