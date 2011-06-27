Used 2016 Chrysler Town and Country Consumer Reviews

Hey, It's a minivan, not a sports car Mike Conner , 04/02/2016 Touring-L 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 33 of 33 people found this review helpful This vehicle offers by far the best "bang for the buck" out there. Dodge/Chrysler has the van down to a science. We have had several of these, and each time we get a new one, Chrysler has added the one thing I said, "Gee this would be perfect if only it had..." Example: More USB ports. Everyone has their own phone and on long trips they always need charging. There are at least 2 in the back seat and 3 up front. Maybe even more I don't see. If you remove and/or tuck in the seats, there is no reason for a suburbanite to get a truck. It' amazing what fits in there. Only complaints: 1. The interior materials are very cheap looking, and just over all "blah." It seems so flimsy I almost think it will crack. 2. The Bluetooth. It's easier than the GM stuff, but still a pain in the neck to figure out. We have paired two phones about 10 times in 2 months and cannot figure out why they won't stay connected. Safety Performance Interior Comfort Value Report Abuse

As exciting as mini-van ownership gets Jon , 04/06/2016 Limited Platinum 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 51 of 52 people found this review helpful It was a tough pill to swallow going from a luxury crossover SUV to a mini-van, but we felt the Town and Country was a better option than the other vans. We started looking at the Sienna because I wanted AWD. Unfortunately, it lived up to my previous experiences with Toyotas. When it comes to driving excitement, Toyota doesn't have a clue. We had to push the pedal half way to the floor to get it to move, and even then the acceleration was pathetic. The Honda was better, but for the money, I felt both Toyota and Honda interiors were just okay. When I saw that I could get a fully loaded Town and Country for the price of an entry level Toyota, I was shocked. I was also pretty impressed with the Napa leather quality in the Limited. Sure the fit and finish is typical domestic with plastic interior parts that have uneven seams, but it was hard to argue with the price. The acceleration is actually quite peppy for a mini-van as well. My wife quickly fell in love with it, and we made a great deal. My fears of quality came true one week after we bought it when the TV console developed a nasty rattle. We took it to the dealer and they said, "they are all made like that". Sad excuse, but they made a rubber gasket for it, and it seems to be better for now. We don't seem to be getting the advertised gas mileage at this point, but it is a mini-van, not a Prius. Our plan is to keep it for 3-4 years, and I think it will be more than adequate for that period of time as long as things don't fall apart. *Update: Over a year and a half into it now. Wife still loves it, and we haven't had any major issues. At a year old, opening and closing the sliding doors sounded like we were rolling marbles down the side of the van. After fighting with the dealer a bit, they lubed them, and for now that seems to have worked. The transmission shifts a little funky sometimes, but I plan to extend the warranty as long as we keep it. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Best Mini-van ever! Gerald Boettcher , 12/15/2015 Touring-L 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 41 of 43 people found this review helpful This is my seventh Town and Country. The six before this had over 100,000 mile on them with no engine or transmission problems. My 2002 went over 250,000 miles with no engine or transmissions problems. My present 2014 has 104,000 mile on it. It gets up to 31 mpg on the road and averages 26 mpg overall. I love the spacious interior and the way it holds the road. There is one thing that is not to my satisfaction. The chrome all over the dash reflects the sun into my eyes. I painted over the chrome and now love the layout of the dash with the readout for the vehicle speed. I have the trailer tow package and have no problem pulling my 3200 lb boat. The engine is powerful enough for this as well as getting up to speed and entering the highway on ramps. You can't do much better in a minivan - great value for the price. Reliable and comfortable and great on gas. I get 27.1 combined gas mileage at this time. I will be getting new tires in November before winter. I now have 104,000 miles on this van. I still love this van and enjoy driving it. What a great van! The noise from the sliding doors has stopped. I love this van even more than I did before. I got the opportunity to test my Michelin Defender tires in the snow last spring. Good traction, even in 11" of snow. What a great minivan! I may keep this T&C for many more years. I like the hard drive for music and the layout of the dash. I like being able to use all of the features I have (TOO MANY TO LIST HERE). We have a 2017 Jeep Cherokee with a complicated display. It is necessary to take your eyes off of the road in order to turn on the heated seats and steering wheel and other features. Way too many icons. I can do this in my T&C with my eyes on the road. I am selling this van to my son. I have ordered a new Pacifica Touring L Pluss. which should be here in mid July. This is Chrysler van # 8. I love these Chryslers they are trouble free and an excellent value for the money. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Could be worse. Brachmw , 05/01/2017 Touring 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 23 of 24 people found this review helpful Looked at the new Pacificas and didn't like the price or the interior space for those. My van was at least 6K cheaper then the cheapest current year van and came with a DVD and leather, while the new 17 model Pacifica had no DVD and cloth seats and they were asking 43K. I was disappointed about no spare tire, just a blow up kit so I purchased the spare which I was told would cut down on my MPG. i went from from Colorado Springs to Denver's DIA and averaged 31.5 MPG. I love the van as i have a lot of leg room in front. Most cars I tried were cramped with my knee hitting the center console. My family lays it on about owning a van, but I have never been more comfortable driving. The acceleration on this thing is fantastic. 2 years and 16k miles later she is still running like new! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value