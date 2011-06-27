Used 2005 Chrysler PT Cruiser Wagon Consumer Reviews
Great car but one nagging flaw
It's like a clown car: With back seats out I haul three 15-inch speakers sitting upright, DJ box, 2 big tubs of wires/cables, 8 flood lamps, 2 speaker stands, 3 mic stands, 40-in folding table, rolled carpet, case of cordless mics, folding hand truck, video monitor and stand, laptop, hard drive, props and subwoofer (front seat). Never stranded in 154,000 mi. Honest 23 mpg mixed, 28-30 highway. Easy on tires, brakes. Adequate power with 5M. But on 3rd $1,200 engine fan assembly! Fans last maybe 3 years and then A/C overheats until new fan installed. Great ride, decent handling. Quiet. Like all twin-cam Chryslers, it uses oil. I'm 6'2" and fit comfortably. Aiming for 200,000 mi as on my Neon.
The Best Car EVER
I got my PT in 2006, when it had only 57 miles on it. It has 156,000 miles on it. I have pushed it to its limits and then some. I moved from WI to TX and hauled 9x its max load pulling a trailer. The car did not give out not even when I knew I broke the engine. Literally. Never did it leave me or my family on the side of the road. Best Car I have Ever Owned. I rebuilt the old engine and purrrrrs like a kitty.... Update 6-1-2016, still have this car, besides changing the oil every 4,500 miles, I check the water levels once a month, and the oil levels, once a week. Its still by far the best car I have ever owned. I love it at the beach when I go fishing and I love it at work to and from. Minor issue, due to my hobby of fishing, I will need some work on minor rust areas. As it turns out, ocean water is not any cars best friend. Besides that, I'm at 180,000 miles now and still, the engine is going strong.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
pleasant surprise
I bought a 2005 PT in 2007 with 11k miles as a 16th birthday gift for my daughter, with the plan it would get her through college and then "throw it away". Well, now at 50k miles and 7 years later, this has been the most trouble free car ever. The plan was to sell it and use the proceeds on a new car, but it still looks and drive as new, she still loves it and for the $5000-6000 it's worth, is still half what I paid 7 years ago. Huge value in my mind.
2005 PT Touring
I have owned my PT for about two and half years. I went from a Dodge Ram 1500 to this small PT only due to the fact my Ram only got nine mpg and fuel was running $4.00 per gallon. Basically there is plenty of room, with the back seats up, for my two hunting dogs. This was the only reason I bought it, because of the large cargo area.
Lotta car, little price
Three years and no problems. My gas mileage is better than EPA rating and I'm a lead foot; I get 22 city, 29 Hwy with automatic. Quality is on par with Accord or Camry (I've owned Hondas and Toyotas) and the car cost me ten grand less, about 15K new. The mini-limo back seat gets rave reviews from family and friends; we always use this car for road trips. I would buy again without hesitation.
Sponsored cars related to the PT Cruiser
Related Used 2005 Chrysler PT Cruiser Wagon info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner