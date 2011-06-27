Used 2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
Pacifica Hybrid Minivan
Touring Plus 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT)
True Cost to Own
$35,332*
Total Cash Price
$32,803
Limited 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT)
True Cost to Own
$34,639*
Total Cash Price
$32,160
Touring L 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT)
True Cost to Own
$47,455*
Total Cash Price
$44,059
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 Pacifica Hybrid Minivan Touring Plus 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$769
|$793
|$816
|$840
|$866
|$4,084
|Maintenance
|$785
|$256
|$1,898
|$587
|$1,437
|$4,963
|Repairs
|$133
|$313
|$460
|$537
|$624
|$2,067
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,758
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$1,946
|Financing
|$1,765
|$1,418
|$1,051
|$657
|$238
|$5,128
|Depreciation
|$6,209
|$2,600
|$2,312
|$2,076
|$1,892
|$15,089
|Fuel
|$387
|$399
|$411
|$423
|$436
|$2,055
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,805
|$5,825
|$6,995
|$5,166
|$5,540
|$35,332
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 Pacifica Hybrid Minivan Limited 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$754
|$777
|$800
|$824
|$849
|$4,004
|Maintenance
|$770
|$251
|$1,861
|$575
|$1,409
|$4,866
|Repairs
|$130
|$307
|$451
|$526
|$612
|$2,026
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,724
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,908
|Financing
|$1,730
|$1,390
|$1,030
|$644
|$233
|$5,027
|Depreciation
|$6,087
|$2,549
|$2,267
|$2,035
|$1,855
|$14,793
|Fuel
|$379
|$391
|$403
|$415
|$427
|$2,015
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,574
|$5,711
|$6,858
|$5,065
|$5,431
|$34,639
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 Pacifica Hybrid Minivan Touring L 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,033
|$1,064
|$1,096
|$1,129
|$1,163
|$5,485
|Maintenance
|$1,055
|$344
|$2,550
|$788
|$1,930
|$6,666
|Repairs
|$178
|$421
|$618
|$721
|$838
|$2,776
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,362
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$2,614
|Financing
|$2,370
|$1,904
|$1,411
|$882
|$319
|$6,887
|Depreciation
|$8,339
|$3,492
|$3,106
|$2,788
|$2,541
|$20,266
|Fuel
|$519
|$536
|$552
|$569
|$585
|$2,761
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,856
|$7,824
|$9,395
|$6,939
|$7,440
|$47,455
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2018 Pacifica Hybrid
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid in Virginia is:not available
Legal
