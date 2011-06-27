Used 1999 Chrysler LHS Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)272.0/408.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque255 lb-ft @ 3950 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower253 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle37.6 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.3 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
Front hip room57.4 in.
Front shoulder room58.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.2 in.
Rear hip Room59.3 in.
Rear leg room41.6 in.
Rear shoulder room58.5 in.
Measurements
Length207.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Curb weight3579 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.7 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.2 in.
Height56.0 in.
Wheel base113.0 in.
Width74.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Forest Green Pearlcoat
  • Cinnamon Glaze Metallic Clearcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Champagne Pearl Clearcoat
  • Steel Blue Pearlcoat
  • Deep Slate Pearlcoat
  • Dark Garnet Red Pearlcoat
  • Bright Platinum Metallic Clearcoat
  • Deep Cranberry Pearlcoat
  • Deep Amethyst Pearlcoat
  • Light Cypress Green Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Light Pearl Beige
  • Camel/Tan
  • Agate
