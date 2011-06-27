Used 1999 Chrysler LHS Consumer Reviews

Major error al wells , 07/25/2010 6 of 7 people found this review helpful Out or replaced. air 2-hood shield 2- headlight seal-window motors 3-trunk release-clock-door trim-door panels- dash split-wheel well rust-door locks- transmission lines-horns-heater/ac controls and ALL lights flashing on/off while moving or parked. Report Abuse

Love it, and love hurts! Albee , 02/06/2010 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I love this car, I have owned many Chrysler/Dodges from 70's, 80's 90's and 00's. I currently own a 60 Dodge Charger R/T. This LHS is great but some of the problems included replacing trany at 142,000 miles but hey that's 10 years. Plenty of power for the freeway passing and dusting kids in lil toy cars like Hondas. Smooth but noisy and bumpy on bad roads, almost rides like a sports car and feels better in high speed corners than my Charger R/T. Gas mileage for me has been very poor really, about 16- 20 average. I do live in Seattle where there is nothing but hills. But love it, there is too much room! Only complaint in interior is there is no spot to pt cell phone. Report Abuse

But it looks so good....:( perfectbalance , 12/02/2009 2 of 2 people found this review helpful When it was new man...it was a dream comfortable fast and over 30 mpg..first to go trans sensor, then fuel pump..driver window(glued bracket) I am currently replacing it for the 5th time, passenger side 4 times..both fans for engine..transmission died a few months ago..crank sensor, switch for seat heaters,, front speakers,,bug shield for wipers blew off...trunk supports..have 2x4 great replacement...Too bad Chrysler gets you hooked by beautiful designs and then engineers their cars to bring in maximum revenue for repairs and replacement parts....This was my 4th Chrysler and it will be my last... Report Abuse

Great Car!!!!! srhall89 , 02/16/2010 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Purchased the car brand new, haven't had a major problem yet! Rear shocks squeak a bit, squeaking noise when i turn the wheel, and front speakers blew out, but other than that no problems. Great car! When I first got behind the wheel I expected it to be slower, but its pretty fast! Not as fast as my '03 Hyundai Tiburon, but still has lots of get up and go. Rides smoothly. Great features that come with and can be added on to car. Had the car 10 years and clear coat still intact, headlights haven't even fogged over, still crystal clear! Report Abuse