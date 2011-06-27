Used 1999 Chrysler LHS Consumer Reviews
Major error
Out or replaced. air 2-hood shield 2- headlight seal-window motors 3-trunk release-clock-door trim-door panels- dash split-wheel well rust-door locks- transmission lines-horns-heater/ac controls and ALL lights flashing on/off while moving or parked.
Love it, and love hurts!
I love this car, I have owned many Chrysler/Dodges from 70's, 80's 90's and 00's. I currently own a 60 Dodge Charger R/T. This LHS is great but some of the problems included replacing trany at 142,000 miles but hey that's 10 years. Plenty of power for the freeway passing and dusting kids in lil toy cars like Hondas. Smooth but noisy and bumpy on bad roads, almost rides like a sports car and feels better in high speed corners than my Charger R/T. Gas mileage for me has been very poor really, about 16- 20 average. I do live in Seattle where there is nothing but hills. But love it, there is too much room! Only complaint in interior is there is no spot to pt cell phone.
But it looks so good....:(
When it was new man...it was a dream comfortable fast and over 30 mpg..first to go trans sensor, then fuel pump..driver window(glued bracket) I am currently replacing it for the 5th time, passenger side 4 times..both fans for engine..transmission died a few months ago..crank sensor, switch for seat heaters,, front speakers,,bug shield for wipers blew off...trunk supports..have 2x4 great replacement...Too bad Chrysler gets you hooked by beautiful designs and then engineers their cars to bring in maximum revenue for repairs and replacement parts....This was my 4th Chrysler and it will be my last...
Great Car!!!!!
Purchased the car brand new, haven't had a major problem yet! Rear shocks squeak a bit, squeaking noise when i turn the wheel, and front speakers blew out, but other than that no problems. Great car! When I first got behind the wheel I expected it to be slower, but its pretty fast! Not as fast as my '03 Hyundai Tiburon, but still has lots of get up and go. Rides smoothly. Great features that come with and can be added on to car. Had the car 10 years and clear coat still intact, headlights haven't even fogged over, still crystal clear!
rated
Good Looking, Comfortable, smooth ride, handles good, fast...
Sponsored cars related to the LHS
Related Used 1999 Chrysler LHS info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2008
- Used Kia Sportage 2011
- Used Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2010
- Used Tesla Model S 2013
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class 2016
- Used Toyota Camry 2001
- Used BMW 5 Series 2017
- Used Hyundai Sonata 2006
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2000
- Used Chevrolet Corvette 2008
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 F-350 Super Duty
- 2020 M8 Gran Coupe
- Chevrolet Express Cargo 2019
- 2019 Vantage
- 2019 Escalade ESV
- 2020 Nissan Titan
- GMC Terrain 2019
- 2021 GMC Terrain News
- Land Rover Discovery Sport 2020
- 2019 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons