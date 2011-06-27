Used 2002 Chrysler Concorde Consumer Reviews
It's a Keeper
This is my second Concorde. I like its style and my previous experience with the same model and my local dealership made me hardly consider any other car. I'm never embarrassed to give someone a ride, always enjoy its comfort on long trips, yet get good enough gas mileage to drive by myself. I'll drive it to 200,000.
Love it at 1st - - Then the repairs came
I love the car when I 1st bought it (used). It only had 59K miles on it. I thought it was a steal. Perhaps 6 months after the purchase I know why. I started hearing rumbling/throttling noise that sounded internal. Smaller garages wouldn't touch the problem. No engine lights were on. I thought Chrysler would know what it was better then anyone. They're more expensive but they would know their car better than anyone. I had to replace the crank shaft at a cost of $3,100. I contacted Chrysler to see if they could help cover some of the cost since it only had 66K miles on it but they were no help. The dealer kept my car for 8 days with no loaner. Now the A/C is shot & the engine light is on!
An LHS and now This :)
Well I've had this car almost 8 years now and I have to agree that it's one of the best cars I've ever owned. I have under 60000 miles on it and no major repairs and only a few items that need attention. The black trim on the hood close to the windshield has faded and required frequent buffing. A few cracks on the drivers seat. Had to replace the climate control, easy and cheap $30 ebay part.
Concorde
We took a 1900 mile trip in two days nonstop 17 hours there 14 hours back and were comfortable the hole time. avg 26mpg at 80 mph most of the time with ac running.
2002 Black Concorde Limited
We just bought this 2002 Limited. WOW! Superior styling and quality inside and out. The cavernous interior is extemely comfortable with fully powered, heated leather seats. The stereo system featuring a 4 changer CD and cassette player has plenty of power and sound seen rarely in a factory system. The exterior is flawless and the panels all fit together with the slightest gaps. The doors, trunk, and hood close with a soild "Thump" with no rattles or clanks. Since we bought this car, I have been asked by several people, "What is that?" I believe most had know idea that Chrysler made such a high quality product. It feels good "It's a Chrysler!"
