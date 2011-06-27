Used 2001 Chrysler Concorde LX Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
$22,510
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
$22,510
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
$22,510
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)289/425 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
$22,510
Torque190 lb-ft @ 4850 rpm
Base engine size2.7 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle37.6 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
$22,510
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
2 front headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
$22,510
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
$22,510
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
$22,510
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
$22,510
low fuel level warningyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
$22,510
Front head room38.3 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room59.1 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room42.2 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room56.3 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
$22,510
Rear head room37.2 in.
Rear hip Room56.8 in.
Rear leg room41.6 in.
Rear shoulder room58.4 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
Measurements
$22,510
Length209.1 in.
Curb weight3488 lbs.
Ground clearance5.1 in.
Height55.9 in.
Wheel base113 in.
Width74.6 in.
Colors
$22,510
Exterior Colors
  • Shale Green Met Clearcoat
  • Steel Blue Pearlcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Champagne Pearl Clearcoat
  • Cinnamon Glaze Met Clearcoat
  • Dark Garnet Red Pearlcoat
  • Deep Sapphire Blue Pearlcoat
  • Inferno Red Tinted PC
Interior Colors
  • Taupe
  • Dark Slate Gray
  • Sandstone
Tires & Wheels
$22,510
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
P225/60R16 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
Suspension
$22,510
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
$22,510
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
