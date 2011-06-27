Used 2001 Chrysler Concorde Consumer Reviews

I must've been one of the lucky ones dbusterplus , 01/10/2013 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I've heard nothing but horrible things about the 2.7, yet I've never experienced nearly the amount of hardships anyone else seems to have with this engine. My wife (fiance at the time) bought this car in July '04 with 31k miles on it. It's been nothing short of a workhorse for us. Of course at around 50k miles, the check engine light came on, and looking around online, I found tons of reports of the dreaded engine sludge fiasco, but it seems mine was a later 2001 model that avoided this issue. The light turned out to be for an emission issue that didn't affect how well the car ran. Now, in 2013, nearing 150k miles, I still drive it 60 miles a day with minimal upkeep. Report Abuse

freakin great ride! joe436 , 08/04/2013 4 of 5 people found this review helpful My concord has 350,000 kilometers on her and she purrs like the first day she was purchased. regular fluid changes and minor undercarridge replacements, other than that, its very quick for a large car, best car I ever had, hope to make it to 500,000 ks at least.

This car is worth it Big Daddy , 06/07/2010 5 of 7 people found this review helpful I must admit that I initially thought this car was for a senior citizen when I first looked at, when my father wouldn't take it, I kept it and boy am I glad I did. Fuel efficiency is great, it takes 87 gas unlike my Cadillac and the acceleration with the 6 cyl engine rivals that of a sports car. The ride is soft and roomy. I really have no complaints. Nothing has broken down ever, and I've put about 80,000 miles on this car in 2 years and it already had a 100,000 on it when I bought it.

What a Nightmare IhateChrysler , 08/25/2008 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I purchased a pre-owned 2001 Chrysler Concorde LXi with a 3.2 L V6 engine. While we have all heard stories about the previous owner being an old lady that babied the car, in this case, I knew the owner and knew that to be the case. The car had been maintained by a local Chrysler dealership with 3,000 mile oil changes and had 42K at the time of my purchase. At around 50,000 the transmission welded itself solid, common problem with this model. Now at 75K it has major engine failure. What a piece of junk. Chrysler should be ashamed. And this is on top of the fact that the trunk supports are weak and the trunk constantly falls on your head when retrieving items from it. My first Chrysler & my last