Used 2015 Chrysler 200 S Features & Specs

More about the 2015 200
Overview
Starting MSRP
$29,370
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG22
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)284.4/458.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.8 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Torque262 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower295 hp @ 6350 rpm
Turning circle39.5 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
Front and rear solid disc brakesyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Quick Order Package 26Lyes
Comfort Groupyes
Navigation and Sound Group Iyes
Premium Lighting Groupyes
In-Car Entertainment
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
front reading lightsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Uconnect 8.4Ayes
Leather Trimmed Heated/Ventilated Sport Seatsyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room38.7 in.
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.5 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room42.2 in.
leather/clothyes
Front hip room54.5 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear hip Room52.7 in.
Rear leg room37.6 in.
Rear shoulder room56.7 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
Exterior Options
MOPAR Exterior Body Kityes
19" x 8.0" Hyper Black Aluminum Wheelsyes
Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroofyes
Measurements
Front track62.1 in.
Curb weight3795 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.0 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.27 cd.
Angle of approach13.5 degrees
Angle of departure17.8 degrees
Length192.3 in.
Ground clearance5.8 in.
Height54.9 in.
EPA interior volume115.9 cu.ft.
Wheel base108.0 in.
Width73.6 in.
Rear track62.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Vivid Blue Pearl Coat
  • Lunar White Tri-Coat Pearl
  • Velvet Red Pearl Coat
  • Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Ceramic Blue Clear Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Phantom Black Tri-Coat Pearl
  • Black Clear Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Black, leather/cloth
  • Black/Ambassador Blue, leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
235/45R18 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
