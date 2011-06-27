  1. Home
Used 2011 Chrysler 200 Touring Features & Specs

More about the 2011 200
Overview
Starting MSRP
$26,445
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$26,445
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$26,445
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304.2/490.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.9 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$26,445
Torque166 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower173 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle36.5 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$26,445
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$26,445
Quick Order Package 29Vyes
Quick Order Package 27Vyes
Cold Weather Groupyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$26,445
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
mast antennayes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$26,445
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
Climate controlyes
leather and simulated alloy trim on shift knobyes
power steeringyes
simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Rear and cargo floor matsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$26,445
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$26,445
Media Center 430yes
Smoker's Groupyes
Uconnect Voice Command w/Bluetoothyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$26,445
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,445
premium clothyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
Front leg room42.4 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room38.7 in.
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room56.4 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room52.7 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,445
Rear head room37.0 in.
Rear hip Room44.2 in.
Rear leg room33.5 in.
Rear shoulder room48.5 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$26,445
18.0"x7.0" Aluminum Wheelsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$26,445
Front track61.7 in.
Curb weight3559 lbs.
Gross weight4900 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.0 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.34 cd.
Length194.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Ground clearance6.1 in.
Height57.9 in.
EPA interior volume101.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base108.9 in.
Width72.5 in.
Rear track62.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$26,445
Exterior Colors
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Tungsten Metallic Clearcoat
  • Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Blackberry Pearlcoat
  • Sapphire Crystal Metallic Clearcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Black, premium cloth
  • Black/Light Frost Beige, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$26,445
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
17 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P225/55R17 tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$26,445
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$26,445
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
