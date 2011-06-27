Used 2011 Chrysler 200 Consumer Reviews
Excellent Car
I am a first time Chrysler buyer and typically pick European or Japanese brands. I have to say that once I drove the 200, I absolutely loved it. The press has been bashing the car, but I wonder how many of the "experts" actually drove it. The throttle tip-in has been criticized as too quick, quality too-low, fuel-efficinecy not good enough, and styling "behind competition." Has anyone seen and actually compared the competition feature for feature? The bottom line is that the 200 isn't a perfect car, but it is one that has a lot of character and quality to it. There is something very genuine about it. It's an underdog that over-delivers by my count. When price is considered, it's a clear win
Bought it with 2800 miles on it.
Purchased it with only 2800 miles on it and it was three years old. I average about six hundred miles a week and the mileage averages 26 to 27, city and highway. 29.9 highway only. Brakes have squeaked in reverse since I've owned it. Torque steer is really bad, you kick it you had better have a grip on the steering wheel. I've only had one warranty issue, the paint on the aluminum hood is bubbling. Dealer was great Chrysler is going to replace and paint a new hood for it. It's a blast to drive and is way more comfortable than the new ones, I've rented a couple of them for work and have issue getting in and out of them without bumping my head. The biggest thing to get used to is the visibility from it being a rag top. The windshield sits a bit too low. But so far I'm happy with it. So now with 79,000 miles on it I'm still quite pleased. Now at 130,000 miles and still going strong. No issues to date, just regular maintenance.
Try one, you'll like it!
Just bought a 200 Limited after having a Sebring Limited for 5 years and this is a much nicer car. All the plastic interior is gone or at least covered in what seems like real padded leather. The interior is BEAUTIFUL! The Pentastar V-6 is great, lots of power on the freeway, better then my son's 2010 Challenger. There are what seems like a zillion controls inside between the steering wheel and dash but it's well thought out and fairly intuitive. That said, I have yet to remote start the car and not have the alarm go off when I open the door.
What Chrysler Doesn't Tell You...
Bought my 2011 200 Ltd. brand new and sadly from day one I have had a constant vibration from 50-70 mph, the front end sounds like its falling apart and the car cannot be aligned. The vehicle only has 27,000 and its had the front axle, brake caliber, struts, sway links and tires replaced. The dealership has done everything physically and mechanically possible and states "they cannot fix the car". Chrysler's response is these are characteristic of this car; funny I don't remember seeing that on the sticker or in my owner's manual. And the fun continues, as of yestserday, there's now a clunking in the steering column. And, Chrysler says this car doesn't meet the Lemon Law.
Miraculous wreck results
I have owned my 200 for 4 years and LOVE LOVE LOVE her. Recently I was involved in a 3 car accident where an aggressive driver hit another vehicle head on and spun. His vehicle spun right into the front driver side of my baby. She stopped him dead in his tracks and threw out a pillow for my upper body to rest into. When all is said and done, my baby will be totaled but when I see the pictures of what she took at 60 miles per hour on a surface street I am amazed I walked away with just minor bruising. Chrysler made a vehicle that not only is sophisticated looking, fun to drive, but can save your life. They have built a very sturdy reliable vehicle. I would buy one for my mom, my child and myself any day of the week. I AM IMPRESSED!!!!
