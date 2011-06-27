  1. Home
Used 2004 Chevrolet Venture LT Entertainer Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
$30,575
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$30,575
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$30,575
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)425/600 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$30,575
Torque210 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.4 l
Horsepower185 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle39.7 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$30,575
dual front with head protection chamber for driver only side-mounted airbagsyes
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
$30,575
AM/FM stereoyes
video monitoryes
video remote controlyes
DVD playeryes
separate rear audioyes
mast antennayes
4 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$30,575
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Front and rear air conditioningyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$30,575
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$30,575
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seats
premium clothyes
$30,575
premium clothyes
Front head room39.9 in.
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room59.8 in.
Front leg room39.9 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
captains chairs front seatsyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room55.5 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$30,575
Rear head room39.3 in.
Rear hip Room64.3 in.
Rear leg room39 in.
Rear shoulder room61.9 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear heater unityes
reclining rear seatsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track61.5 in.
$30,575
Front track61.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity140.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight3838 lbs.
Gross weight5357 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place31.5 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1457 lbs.
Length200.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.5 in.
Height68.1 in.
Wheel base120 in.
Width72 in.
Rear track63.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
$30,575
Exterior Colors
  • Silverstone Metallic
  • Bronzemist Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Sport Red Metallic
  • Dark Tropic Teal Metallic
  • Navy Blue Metallic
  • Blue Granite
  • Sandrift Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Gray
  • Neutral
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$30,575
15 x 6 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
P215/70R15 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$30,575
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$30,575
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Venture Inventory

