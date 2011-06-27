2019 Chevrolet Trax Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Trax SUV
LS 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$31,557*
Total Cash Price
$19,577
Premier 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$42,385*
Total Cash Price
$26,294
LT 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$43,623*
Total Cash Price
$27,062
LT 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$30,938*
Total Cash Price
$19,193
Premier 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$42,694*
Total Cash Price
$26,486
LS 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$32,176*
Total Cash Price
$19,961
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Trax SUV LS 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$699
|$723
|$749
|$774
|$802
|$3,746
|Maintenance
|$498
|$728
|$927
|$1,732
|$1,891
|$5,776
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$145
|$344
|$503
|$991
|Taxes & Fees
|$982
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,150
|Financing
|$1,053
|$847
|$627
|$392
|$142
|$3,060
|Depreciation
|$5,116
|$1,355
|$1,281
|$1,503
|$1,424
|$10,679
|Fuel
|$1,159
|$1,193
|$1,230
|$1,267
|$1,305
|$6,154
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,506
|$4,888
|$5,001
|$6,054
|$6,108
|$31,557
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Trax SUV Premier 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$938
|$971
|$1,006
|$1,040
|$1,077
|$5,032
|Maintenance
|$669
|$978
|$1,245
|$2,326
|$2,540
|$7,758
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$195
|$462
|$675
|$1,332
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,319
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,544
|Financing
|$1,414
|$1,137
|$843
|$526
|$190
|$4,110
|Depreciation
|$6,872
|$1,819
|$1,721
|$2,019
|$1,913
|$14,344
|Fuel
|$1,556
|$1,603
|$1,652
|$1,702
|$1,752
|$8,265
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,768
|$6,565
|$6,717
|$8,131
|$8,204
|$42,385
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Trax SUV LT 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$966
|$1,000
|$1,035
|$1,070
|$1,108
|$5,179
|Maintenance
|$688
|$1,007
|$1,282
|$2,394
|$2,614
|$7,985
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$200
|$475
|$695
|$1,371
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,358
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,589
|Financing
|$1,455
|$1,170
|$867
|$541
|$196
|$4,230
|Depreciation
|$7,073
|$1,872
|$1,771
|$2,078
|$1,968
|$14,763
|Fuel
|$1,602
|$1,650
|$1,700
|$1,751
|$1,803
|$8,507
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,141
|$6,757
|$6,913
|$8,368
|$8,443
|$43,623
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Trax SUV LT 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$685
|$709
|$734
|$759
|$786
|$3,673
|Maintenance
|$488
|$714
|$909
|$1,698
|$1,854
|$5,663
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$142
|$337
|$493
|$972
|Taxes & Fees
|$963
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,127
|Financing
|$1,032
|$830
|$615
|$384
|$139
|$3,000
|Depreciation
|$5,016
|$1,328
|$1,256
|$1,474
|$1,396
|$10,470
|Fuel
|$1,136
|$1,170
|$1,206
|$1,242
|$1,279
|$6,033
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,320
|$4,792
|$4,903
|$5,935
|$5,988
|$30,938
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Trax SUV Premier 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$945
|$978
|$1,013
|$1,047
|$1,085
|$5,069
|Maintenance
|$673
|$985
|$1,254
|$2,343
|$2,559
|$7,815
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$196
|$465
|$680
|$1,341
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,329
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,555
|Financing
|$1,424
|$1,145
|$849
|$530
|$192
|$4,140
|Depreciation
|$6,922
|$1,833
|$1,733
|$2,034
|$1,926
|$14,449
|Fuel
|$1,568
|$1,615
|$1,664
|$1,714
|$1,765
|$8,326
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,862
|$6,613
|$6,766
|$8,190
|$8,263
|$42,694
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Trax SUV LS 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$712
|$737
|$763
|$789
|$817
|$3,820
|Maintenance
|$508
|$743
|$945
|$1,766
|$1,928
|$5,890
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$148
|$350
|$513
|$1,011
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,002
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,172
|Financing
|$1,073
|$863
|$640
|$399
|$145
|$3,120
|Depreciation
|$5,217
|$1,381
|$1,306
|$1,533
|$1,452
|$10,889
|Fuel
|$1,181
|$1,217
|$1,254
|$1,292
|$1,330
|$6,274
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,693
|$4,984
|$5,099
|$6,172
|$6,228
|$32,176
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 Chevrolet Trax in Virginia is:not available
