Used 2015 Chevrolet Trax Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Trax SUV
LS Fleet 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$29,848*
Total Cash Price
$12,556
LS Fleet 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$40,090*
Total Cash Price
$16,865
LS 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$41,261*
Total Cash Price
$17,357
LTZ 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$40,383*
Total Cash Price
$16,988
LT 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$29,263*
Total Cash Price
$12,310
LS 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$30,434*
Total Cash Price
$12,802
LTZ 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$42,431*
Total Cash Price
$17,850
LT 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$29,263*
Total Cash Price
$12,310
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Trax SUV LS Fleet 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$685
|$706
|$727
|$749
|$771
|$3,638
|Maintenance
|$1,003
|$978
|$1,232
|$1,800
|$1,992
|$7,005
|Repairs
|$488
|$565
|$661
|$772
|$901
|$3,386
|Taxes & Fees
|$702
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$869
|Financing
|$675
|$543
|$403
|$251
|$91
|$1,962
|Depreciation
|$3,164
|$1,157
|$1,018
|$902
|$810
|$7,050
|Fuel
|$1,118
|$1,152
|$1,186
|$1,222
|$1,259
|$5,936
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,835
|$5,142
|$5,269
|$5,738
|$5,865
|$29,848
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Trax SUV LS Fleet 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$921
|$948
|$977
|$1,006
|$1,036
|$4,887
|Maintenance
|$1,347
|$1,314
|$1,655
|$2,418
|$2,676
|$9,409
|Repairs
|$655
|$759
|$888
|$1,037
|$1,210
|$4,548
|Taxes & Fees
|$943
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,167
|Financing
|$907
|$729
|$541
|$337
|$122
|$2,636
|Depreciation
|$4,250
|$1,554
|$1,367
|$1,211
|$1,088
|$9,469
|Fuel
|$1,502
|$1,547
|$1,593
|$1,641
|$1,691
|$7,973
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,523
|$6,906
|$7,077
|$7,706
|$7,878
|$40,090
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Trax SUV LS 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$948
|$976
|$1,005
|$1,035
|$1,066
|$5,029
|Maintenance
|$1,386
|$1,352
|$1,703
|$2,489
|$2,754
|$9,684
|Repairs
|$674
|$781
|$914
|$1,067
|$1,245
|$4,681
|Taxes & Fees
|$970
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,201
|Financing
|$933
|$750
|$557
|$347
|$125
|$2,713
|Depreciation
|$4,374
|$1,599
|$1,407
|$1,246
|$1,120
|$9,746
|Fuel
|$1,545
|$1,592
|$1,640
|$1,689
|$1,740
|$8,206
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,830
|$7,108
|$7,284
|$7,931
|$8,107
|$41,261
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Trax SUV LTZ 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$927
|$955
|$984
|$1,013
|$1,043
|$4,922
|Maintenance
|$1,357
|$1,323
|$1,667
|$2,436
|$2,695
|$9,478
|Repairs
|$660
|$765
|$894
|$1,045
|$1,219
|$4,582
|Taxes & Fees
|$949
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,176
|Financing
|$914
|$734
|$545
|$339
|$123
|$2,655
|Depreciation
|$4,281
|$1,565
|$1,377
|$1,220
|$1,096
|$9,539
|Fuel
|$1,512
|$1,558
|$1,605
|$1,653
|$1,703
|$8,032
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,600
|$6,957
|$7,129
|$7,762
|$7,935
|$40,383
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Trax SUV LT 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$672
|$692
|$713
|$734
|$756
|$3,567
|Maintenance
|$983
|$959
|$1,208
|$1,765
|$1,953
|$6,868
|Repairs
|$478
|$554
|$648
|$757
|$883
|$3,320
|Taxes & Fees
|$688
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$852
|Financing
|$662
|$532
|$395
|$246
|$89
|$1,924
|Depreciation
|$3,102
|$1,134
|$998
|$884
|$794
|$6,912
|Fuel
|$1,096
|$1,129
|$1,163
|$1,198
|$1,234
|$5,820
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,681
|$5,041
|$5,166
|$5,625
|$5,750
|$29,263
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Trax SUV LS 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$699
|$720
|$742
|$763
|$786
|$3,710
|Maintenance
|$1,022
|$997
|$1,256
|$1,836
|$2,031
|$7,143
|Repairs
|$497
|$576
|$674
|$787
|$918
|$3,453
|Taxes & Fees
|$716
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$886
|Financing
|$688
|$553
|$411
|$256
|$93
|$2,001
|Depreciation
|$3,226
|$1,179
|$1,038
|$919
|$826
|$7,188
|Fuel
|$1,140
|$1,174
|$1,210
|$1,246
|$1,283
|$6,053
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,988
|$5,243
|$5,373
|$5,850
|$5,980
|$30,434
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Trax SUV LTZ 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$974
|$1,003
|$1,034
|$1,064
|$1,096
|$5,172
|Maintenance
|$1,425
|$1,391
|$1,752
|$2,559
|$2,832
|$9,959
|Repairs
|$693
|$803
|$940
|$1,098
|$1,280
|$4,814
|Taxes & Fees
|$998
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,235
|Financing
|$960
|$771
|$573
|$357
|$129
|$2,790
|Depreciation
|$4,498
|$1,644
|$1,447
|$1,282
|$1,151
|$10,022
|Fuel
|$1,589
|$1,637
|$1,686
|$1,737
|$1,789
|$8,439
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,137
|$7,309
|$7,491
|$8,156
|$8,338
|$42,431
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Trax SUV LT 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$672
|$692
|$713
|$734
|$756
|$3,567
|Maintenance
|$983
|$959
|$1,208
|$1,765
|$1,953
|$6,868
|Repairs
|$478
|$554
|$648
|$757
|$883
|$3,320
|Taxes & Fees
|$688
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$852
|Financing
|$662
|$532
|$395
|$246
|$89
|$1,924
|Depreciation
|$3,102
|$1,134
|$998
|$884
|$794
|$6,912
|Fuel
|$1,096
|$1,129
|$1,163
|$1,198
|$1,234
|$5,820
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,681
|$5,041
|$5,166
|$5,625
|$5,750
|$29,263
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2015 Trax
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Chevrolet Trax in Virginia is:not available
