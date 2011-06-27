Used 2017 Chevrolet SS Consumer Reviews
M5 at half the cost
This car pushes all the proper sport sedan buttons. It has the power to satisfy all but the crazies out there. Sophisticated adjustable suspension, exhaust function, steering feel and throttle mapping let you go from quiet sedate street driving to all out controlled sideways power induced oversteer with a turn of the control knob from the tour mode to the performance mode. Huge highly visible red caliper Brembo brakes to haul you down from very illegal velocities immediately identify this car as something special. Aside from the Brembos, there is very little else drawing attention to the true potential bottled up inside. You need only to "rub the lamp" to unleash the Mr. Hyde disposition. It can comfortably carry 4 or 5 adults. The manual transmission puts it in rare company for 4 door, V8 powered sedans. And, it is a very crisp and solid transmission with clean engagement and no discernible slop in the shifter. The clutch performs equally well while giving you confidence that it is up to the potential provided by the 6.2 liter Chevy LS3 V8 churning out 415 HP and 415 lb.ft. If you aspire to a full size, 4 door sport sedan with superb power and an unequalled fun factor, this is the car for you. I now have 2,700 miles on mine and these miles have provided me validation of my purchase every time I fire up its V8 and slide it in to 1st gear. I just love the car. I just sold my 2007 Audi S4 V8 manual transmission auto and replaced it with this SS. No regrets. Now with over 11,000 miles in 7 months, I still am excited every time I fire the V8 up. It not only sounds great but lives up to the sound with its performance. I'm now looking forward to replacing the Bridgestone tires with Michelin PS4s. Now, with 38000 miles I have these comments. My car is now on its 4th oil pump. The first one failed and the dealer (whom I did not buy the car from because they didn't have and couldn't get one) took 11 days to diagnose and repair. Fortunately it was under warranty as were the next two. It is now on its 4th and seems to be OK. Other than this, the car has remained rock solid reliable. The Michelin PS 4s are more than phenomenal. I got 1.33 Gs on a turn I could only get 1.10 Gs on with the stock tires. They also now have 23000 miles on them versus the stock 15000. They need replacing now. I still have the same great feeling every time I start it and hear and feel the wonderful V8 rumble to life. The fun factor is GREAT. I get many looks and questions. Is that an Impala or Malibu is often asked. Most have never heard of it. The rarity of this car, particularly with the 6 speed manual transmission is also appealing to me. I love the car.
Needs the Discount!!!
This is a great car that was poorly marketed. GM put out a 20% discount on the car and at $40,000.00 it is a steal!
REVIEW
Good value, Fun ride
“ Never saw one before”
Even the smog guy was skeptical as I explained the SS PERFORMANCE SEDAN, UNTIL HE OPENED THE HOOD! Just a wonderful command of the road and other drivers, as they wonder what it is that’s moving along like a magic carpet passing by!
My wife bought a mistress
My wife has had BMW's for over 16 yrs. Both 5 series; both manual shifts.. As an old high performance guy, i wasn't really on board with them (we met while she had one). But they are really nice cars.. But very costly to own. It came time to get a new car.My wife was insisting about a manual shift. But a 4 door sedan in a manual is almost impossible to find. Enter 2017 SS..She flat out loves it. Great quality, performance, ease of use, not a barge, and can be serviced anywhere at a cost much less. We bought it certified pre-owned. I've been using it, as she says take it anytime. She bought a mistress. It sounds awesome. It is quick, comfortable and handles well.. WE love it/..Note if you are looking for gas mileage first, not for you. It likes premium gas.. May look for another for myself. I'll never part with my FJ-Cruiser, but the mileage is creeping up.. May need a backup Finally: If anyone wants a 4 door Camaro, this is it.. ( It is a 6 sp., Manual..)
