Used 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Consumer Reviews

Marshalben , 03/09/2020 LT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I bought this truck new. It has the Duramax engine. The truck died at 9,000 miles and had to have the engine rebuilt. It was an injector pump failure. It took 5 weeks for repair. Since then I have had all the exhaust sensors replaced. Now it has leaks in the radiator, transmission and other coolant leaks. The truck has 66,000 miles. The truck has left me stranded more times than I can count. Not sure why I keep the truck, it is unreliable and expensive to try to maintain.