Used 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic Consumer Reviews

More about the 2007 Silverado 3500 Classic
07'3500-Crewcab 4WD 3LT dually diesel

HardworkinGC, 11/27/2007
This truck rocks! I drive hard & fast and this baby rides like a limo. If the govenor did't kick in at 98mph +/- this truck would run about 140 top end easy. It will spin the dual tires, and goes from 60mph to 95mph instantly and smooth as glass.I'm a Contractor with 10 different chevy trucks and this one is wow. My wife even loves it after she refused to ride in it because of size. She even drives it occasionaly. The torque is phenomenal & Chevy really got this package right. The GMC must be really something too.I have a 68' Vette and this truck is as fun to drive, even slow. We have hauled up to 4.5 tons on a trailer so far and it was like butter at 80 mph. Comfy leather.

2007 Classic Crewcab 1T dually diesel

Sam, 10/12/2007
A very efficient and comfortable vehicle, rides well off the road on dirt as well as on the freeway. A pleasure to own and to use. Do not expect to need another truck for many years to come. Love the diesel-allison transmission combination. A truck that is great to drive, and great to be driven in as a passenger. Could use more comfort in how the seat belts attach over the shoulder..the only problem that I find annoying for comfort.

Very good truck

rayengraver, 06/01/2007
I drive this truck every day and do not turn engine off between service calls and it gets very good mileage (diesel). Road trip to FL 16.9+. Power is very good. 25,267 miles with no problems of any kind. Will buy another Chevy when the time comes .

