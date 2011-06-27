2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Consumer Reviews
Best duramax to date
Pulls amazing with the new 10 speed automatic
Like a Rock
Take a ride in this Beast and you too will be hooked!
Beautiful Truck
Honestly, I've always owned Ford trucks - and I can say my experience has been pretty good. But after talking with Steve Sorensen from Phillips Chevy in Frankfort, I felt it was time for a change. The 2020 Silverado 2500 that we bought was EXACTLY what we needed for our business. I couldn't be more pleased with this truck and look forward to driving it every day. What an amazing experience, top notch service and incredible truck!!
It is a Beast
Took delivery of the beast 5 weeks ago. Every inch of the Canyon Red Truck screams move it or lose it. The engine is smooth, strong and pulled 15K pounds like it was a kids toy back there. Just used to pull two stumps, they didn't stand a chance. Really needs a sunglass holder in the console and bigger cup holders as these tiny things really suck.
DEF Hog
Purchased a 2020 Chevy HD2500 Duramax in Oct. 2019. Started a trip to California in mid Nov. towing 11,000 lb travel trailer. Used approximately 24 gallon of DEF for the round trip. Calculated was using a gallon of DEF every 135 miles or 7%. Usage seems excessive. Traveled I40 going out and I10 on return trip. Can't wait to see what the usage will be when I start across the Rockies this summer. Dealership and GM TAC says this is normal.
