2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Consumer Reviews

Best duramax to date Happy mike , 02/01/2020 High Country 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.6L 8cyl 6A) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Pulls amazing with the new 10 speed automatic Report Abuse

Like a Rock Rick A , 03/23/2020 LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.6L 8cyl 6A) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Take a ride in this Beast and you too will be hooked! Report Abuse

Beautiful Truck Wausau Homes Mokena , 12/19/2019 LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A) 4 of 5 people found this review helpful Honestly, I've always owned Ford trucks - and I can say my experience has been pretty good. But after talking with Steve Sorensen from Phillips Chevy in Frankfort, I felt it was time for a change. The 2020 Silverado 2500 that we bought was EXACTLY what we needed for our business. I couldn't be more pleased with this truck and look forward to driving it every day. What an amazing experience, top notch service and incredible truck!! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

It is a Beast Rob D , 06/29/2020 LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.6L 8cyl 6A) 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Took delivery of the beast 5 weeks ago. Every inch of the Canyon Red Truck screams move it or lose it. The engine is smooth, strong and pulled 15K pounds like it was a kids toy back there. Just used to pull two stumps, they didn't stand a chance. Really needs a sunglass holder in the console and bigger cup holders as these tiny things really suck. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse