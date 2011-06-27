Used 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
manual hi-lo gear selectionyes
Transmission5-speed manual
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque360 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle53.5 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
4-wheel ABSyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual zone air conditioningyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room41.0 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room65.2 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room61.4 in.
vinylyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.0 in.
Rear hip Room62.9 in.
Rear leg room39.1 in.
Rear shoulder room65.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Length256.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity12000 lbs.
Curb weight6037 lbs.
Gross weight9200 lbs.
Ground clearance10.6 in.
Height77.0 in.
Maximum payload3163 lbs.
Wheel base167.0 in.
Width79.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Victory Red
  • Silver Birch Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Black
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Blue Granite Metallic
  • Graystone Metallic
  • Gray Metallic
  • Pewter
  • Dark Toreador Red
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Indigo Blue
  • Orange
  • Green
  • Low Gloss Tan
  • Low Gloss Green
  • Blue
  • Blue Metallic
  • Yellow
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Tangier Orange
  • Doeskin Tan
  • Woodland Green
Interior Colors
  • Medium Gray, leather
  • Dark Charcoal, vinyl
  • Tan, vinyl
  • Dark Charcoal, premium cloth
  • Tan, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
LT245/75R E tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
