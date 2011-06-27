Used 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 Consumer Reviews

A Working/Playing Man's Truck! johnterry , 02/19/2011 10 of 10 people found this review helpful Bought this truck used with 115,000 miles on it for a bargin price at the GM dealer. Wow! Nice! I've owned many of work trucks but this one is the beast of beasts. 15 city & highway, pulling or empty is consistant. Power going up hills equal to running on level ground.Expensive to maintain, yes, but, a small price in comparision with total reliability. Bounced between Ford & GM, but now, I'm totally sold on GM. I've never owned a new truck, it's the used ones that really prove themselves...LME-DJ tested! Report Abuse

217,000 miles and never stopped d3mon31 , 04/05/2010 6 of 6 people found this review helpful i bought my 2004 chevy 2500hd 2dr 2wd longbed regular cab from my stepdad and its been great. He bought it brand new for quite a bit of money and sold it to me because he wanted a new truck for the farm. it has 217,000 miles and has never had to have it in the shop. the biggest thing i've had to do with it is put new tires on it. Its very reliable. I love this truck to death. I hate the gas mileage, but i have way more power than any other 3/4 ton truck i know. i wish it was a duramax but hey, im not complaining. it holds its value very well, and looks great. the tranny and engine aren't showing any signs of quitting so im good. i suggest this truck for anyone pulling a trailer or camper.

2004 crew cab Silverado 2500 2wd chevy man , 12/18/2008 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Love this truck. Never short on power. Put a kn intake on it and power and acceleration has improved even more. Me and my wifes daily driver have had problems with electronics and radio luckily covered under warranty. Despite problems though me and my wife still love this truck, however I have not ever seen this truck get over 15 mpg city or hwy. I want to know what you guys getting 17 are doing. Overall great dependable and more than able truck. I would put it against Ford, Dodge, or Toyota any day

Great buy cueq33 , 03/06/2004 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Powerful and Classy. It could use better fuel mileage. It has everything a Tahoe could have but it has a bed. Worth getting the Lt package.