Used 2003 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 Features & Specs

More about the 2003 Silverado 2500
Overview
Starting MSRP
$32,350
Starting MSRP
$29,750
Starting MSRP
$36,870
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Total Seating665
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$32,350
Starting MSRP
$29,750
Starting MSRP
$36,870
automatic locking hubsyesyesyes
Drive typeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
manual hi-lo gear selectionyesyesno
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
part time 4WDyesyesno
on demand 4WDnonoyes
Center locking differentialnonoyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionnonoyes
mechanical center differentialnonoyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$32,350
Starting MSRP
$29,750
Starting MSRP
$36,870
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.0/0 mi.0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26 gal.26 gal.26 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$32,350
Starting MSRP
$29,750
Starting MSRP
$36,870
Torque360 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm360 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm360 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l6.0 l6.0 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 4400 rpm300 hp @ 4400 rpm300 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle48.4 ft.48.4 ft.48.4 ft.
Valves161616
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)Overhead valves (ohv)Overhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$32,350
Starting MSRP
$29,750
Starting MSRP
$36,870
2 rear headrestsyesyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesnoyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
Front center lap beltyesyesno
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
Rear center lap beltyesyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsnonoyes
front fog/driving lightsnonoyes
post-collision safety systemnonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$32,350
Starting MSRP
$29,750
Starting MSRP
$36,870
mast antennayesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
radio data systemyesnoyes
6 total speakersyesnono
4 total speakersnoyesno
Bose premium brand speakersnonoyes
1 subwoofer(s)nonoyes
7 total speakersnonoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$32,350
Starting MSRP
$29,750
Starting MSRP
$36,870
front seatback storageyesnoyes
cruise controlyesnoyes
cargo area lightyesyesyes
leather steering wheelyesnoyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyesyes
power steeringyesyesyes
front reading lightsyesyesyes
Passenger vanity mirroryesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
retained accessory poweryesyesyes
Rear floor matsyesnoyes
Dual zone air conditioningyesyesno
overhead console with storagenonoyes
Climate controlnonoyes
turn signal in mirrorsnonoyes
Audio controls on steering wheelnonoyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirrornonoyes
12V rear power outlet(s)nonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$32,350
Starting MSRP
$29,750
Starting MSRP
$36,870
1 one-touch power windowsyesnoyes
Power mirrorsyesnoyes
remote keyless power door locksyesnoyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reversenonoyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$32,350
Starting MSRP
$29,750
Starting MSRP
$36,870
compassyesnoyes
external temperature displayyesnoyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,350
Starting MSRP
$29,750
Starting MSRP
$36,870
Front head room41 in.41 in.41 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesyesno
Front shoulder room65.2 in.65.2 in.65.2 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyesyesno
Front leg room41.3 in.41.3 in.41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesyesno
Front hip room61.4 in.61.4 in.61.4 in.
clothyesnono
vinylnoyesno
bucket front seatsnonoyes
height adjustable passenger seatnonoyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentnonoyes
multi-level heating driver seatnonoyes
leathernonoyes
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsnonoyes
height adjustable driver seatnonoyes
multi-level heating passenger seatnonoyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportnonoyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportnonoyes
6 -way power driver seatnonoyes
6 -way power passenger seatnonoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,350
Starting MSRP
$29,750
Starting MSRP
$36,870
Rear head room38.4 in.38.4 in.38.4 in.
Rear hip Room61.5 in.61.5 in.61.5 in.
Rear leg room33.7 in.33.7 in.33.7 in.
Rear shoulder room66.3 in.66.3 in.66.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyesyes
Folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$32,350
Starting MSRP
$29,750
Starting MSRP
$36,870
Front track65 in.65 in.65 in.
Length227.7 in.227.7 in.227.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity10200 lbs.10200 lbs.10200 lbs.
Curb weight5524 lbs.5524 lbs.5524 lbs.
Gross weight8600 lbs.8600 lbs.8600 lbs.
Ground clearance7.8 in.7.8 in.7.8 in.
Height74.4 in.74.4 in.74.4 in.
Maximum payload3076 lbs.3076 lbs.3076 lbs.
Wheel base143.5 in.143.5 in.143.5 in.
Width78.5 in.78.5 in.78.5 in.
Rear track66 in.66 in.66 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$32,350
Starting MSRP
$29,750
Starting MSRP
$36,870
Exterior Colors
  • Black/Light Pewter Metallic
  • Dark Green Metallic/Light Pewter Metallic
  • Summit White/Light Pewter Metallic
  • Dark Carmine Red/Light Pewter Metallic Metallic
  • Dark Gray Metallic/Light Pewter Metallic
  • Victory Red/Light Pewter Metallic
  • Arrival Blue Metallic/Light Pewter Metallic
  • Light Pewter Metallic
  • Black
  • Dark Green Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Dark Carmine Red Metallic
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Arrival Blue Metallic
  • Light Pewter Metallic
  • Black
  • Dark Green Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Arrival Blue Metallic
  • Light Pewter Metallic
  • Black
  • Dark Green Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Dark Carmine Red Metallic
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Arrival Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Dark Charcoal
  • Tan
  • Medium Gray
  • Dark Charcoal
  • Tan
  • Dark Charcoal
  • Tan
  • Medium Gray
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$32,350
Starting MSRP
$29,750
Starting MSRP
$36,870
chrome steel wheelsyesnono
LT245/75R E tiresyesyesyes
Steel spare wheelyesyesyes
fullsize matching spare tireyesyesyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
underbody mounted spare tireyesyesyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyesyesyes
steel wheelsnoyesno
polished alloy wheelsnonoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$32,350
Starting MSRP
$29,750
Starting MSRP
$36,870
front independent suspensionyesyesyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyesyesyes
short and long arm front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$32,350
Starting MSRP
$29,750
Starting MSRP
$36,870
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.6 yr./ 100000 mi.6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Silverado 2500 InventorySee Silverado 2500 InventorySee Silverado 2500 Inventory

