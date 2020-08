Used 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500HD for Sale Near Me

Dondelinger Chevrolet - Baxter / Minnesota

**Wholesale4Sale** as-is cars priced cheap before they go to auction** Call for details**, ***CREW CAB/4X4/LT/6.5' BOX/HEAVY DUTY***, ***VORTEC 6.0L V8***, ***BOSE AUDIO***, ***SILVER BIRCH METALLIC***.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500HD LT2 with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: 1GCGK13U46F108933

Stock: 69387-1

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-24-2020