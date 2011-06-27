Used 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500HD Consumer Reviews
Silverado Success
My '06 Chevy Silverado 1500HD with 6.0 liter V8 is an awesome truck. I tow a 31' 5th wheel camper all day long at 70mph all over the country. Gas mileage stinks, but I didn't buy it for fuel economy. At 67,000 miles in two years, I'll run it until the wheels fall off.
Love the truck but not the fuel mileage
I am a line driver for a local trucking company and when I get back to the yard I can't wait to get in my 2006 Chevy 2500HD. It is very comfortable to drive and has an abundance of power. It feels extremely stable on the road, its a dream to drive even compared to my wifes 2003 Tahoe. The one and only gripe I have with the truck is the fuel mileage, even though it sits at the yard most of the week it seems like all I do is put gas in that bottomless tank. I understand that you have to have a give and take for the power available but somewhere between 9 and 10 MPG is a little extreme. Bottom line I love my truck and will just bite the bullet and deal with the fuel issues.
Tow Vehicle
We purchased this thruck to pull a 33 ft Americamp trailer (7500 lbs) and I'm pleased with the performance. I find the milage suffers alot at 70 mph, but improves by 20% just by slowing down to 60 mph. It's length can be challenging at times.
2006 HD 2500
I have owned 5 Silverado's since 1999, would not consider another truck, my new HD with the 6.6 and Allison transmission is an awesome truck. Pulling my 5th wheel or any of my other toys and equipment is a no problem with this powerful truck. I am sold on the duramax with allison transmission. Excellent truck GM.
Sponsored cars related to the Silverado 1500HD
Related Used 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500HD info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2010
- Used Lexus NX 300h 2015
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2013
- Used Hyundai Elantra 2015
- Used BMW X6 2018
- Used Audi A3 2018
- Used Lexus RC 350
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2010
- Used Lexus IS 200t 2014
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Audi e-tron Sportback News
- Hyundai Veloster 2019
- 2021 BMW 5 Series News
- 2021 Mazda 3 News
- 2019 3500
- 2021 Toyota Mirai News
- 2020 M4 CS
- 2019 Lincoln Continental
- 2021 Chevrolet Equinox News
- 2019 Chevrolet Equinox
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD 2019
- 2019 Chevrolet Spark
- 2019 Chevrolet Equinox
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2019
- 2020 Silverado 3500HD
- Chevrolet Express Cargo 2019
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2019
- 2021 Chevrolet Malibu
- 2019 Silverado 2500HD