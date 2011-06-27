Used 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500HD Consumer Reviews

Luvmytruck , 01/29/2006

I am a line driver for a local trucking company and when I get back to the yard I can't wait to get in my 2006 Chevy 2500HD. It is very comfortable to drive and has an abundance of power. It feels extremely stable on the road, its a dream to drive even compared to my wifes 2003 Tahoe. The one and only gripe I have with the truck is the fuel mileage, even though it sits at the yard most of the week it seems like all I do is put gas in that bottomless tank. I understand that you have to have a give and take for the power available but somewhere between 9 and 10 MPG is a little extreme. Bottom line I love my truck and will just bite the bullet and deal with the fuel issues.