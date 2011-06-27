Used 2003 Chevrolet S-10 Consumer Reviews
325,000 km and still runs like its brand new !
Ive had this truck for a year and a half , before that it was owned by my uncle . This truck has 325,000km on it , most are highway kilometers but it still runs like its brand new ! It has plenty of acceleration for what i need and hp ! The seats are very nice and great for long rides and easy to clean also . The back seat looks very decieving ; everyone before the go on think that it wil be very unconfourtable as you look at the size , but when they are sitting in it ( even for long trips ) they rather have this seat than the passangerseat because of all the leg room . I also love how it doesnt have carpet , easy to not get stains . I love this truck for many different reasons !
The Elk Hauler
Living in Central Montana and traveling over terrain that few people will ever experience in their life time I can attest to the durability and ruggedness of this truck. I've been able to go places that few 4X4 vehicles of full size could ever go. I've pulled a 23' travel trailer 450 miles over the Rockies with this smaller truck and rarely went below 50mph and still got 17mpg. I shouldn't have pulled that trailer but here in Montana one can get away with some things that elsewhere you can't. The truck was up to it and then some. I love this truck! I've owned personally and in my business approx. 23 new pickups of Ford and Chevy make and this truck is without doubt the best vehicle I've ever owned. The ONLY problem I've had is with the automatic shifter into 4X4. I had to install a manual cable pull device to ingage the front wheel drive. If I could find another one of these I would buy it one the spot.
great
I love my s-10. Best truck I have owned so far wish it would have been lifted up a little more tho but otherwise I love it.
Not bad
I puchased this vehicle hoping for descent fuel mileage. I was a little disappointed. Power is great. It has been a reliable truck so far.
Maybe i was just unlucky
So i have had my s10 for 2 years now. i bought it with about 85k on it and at the time it was 7 years old so i figured that was pretty low mileage so i shouldnt have too many problems boy was i wrong. In the last 2 years ive had to replace the radiator, alternator, ac system, ac hose assembly plus a new engine. Also for being a 2.2 the mpg are not very good and the performance of the engine is very sluggish even with the refurb.
