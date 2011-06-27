Used 1996 Chevrolet S-10 Extended Cab Consumer Reviews
Great Truck!
I purchased this truck with 57000 miles on it in 5/04. I've had it just under 2 years and it now has 98000 miles on it. The only work I've had to do is a starter, tires, and a radiator hose. The fuel economy is great. I drive it 600 hundred miles every other weekend through the Ozark Mountains to pick my daughter up for visitation. That is lot of hard driving for a 4 cylinder motor. I still haven't even had to put a clutch in this truck, and I drive it hard. The a/c still blows cold. I would recommend it to anyone.
Great Engine, but everything else...
I bought my S-10 about 2 years ago from a friend. I've put about $3500 into repairs in 2 years. The engine on the truck is great, but everything else seems to break down constantly. Had major problems with the fuel pump, brake booster, O2 sensors, and the front axel. The roof leaks very bad, and both door switches broke about a month after I got it. The washer fluid bin started leaking as well as the transmission fluid pan. Brakes have been a very big hassle also. The truck is very comfortable to drive, but that's about it. All in all I will NEVER ever buy another S-10.
questionable......
i hate to say it but i do have worries about my truck sometimes. its a great truck when it works.i bought it usedfrom a guy i know and it was in great condition - it was at 96500 miles and ran great till about 98000.at 98 i to drop a new starter in the new thing.soon after i put that in my service engine light came on. after copule of oxygen cencors it ran great to 100,000 miles where know it sits at the shop waiting a new trany cause it had a trans fulid leak.after visteding many trans shops almost every guy i talked to made it sounded very common. and other then my low lock not working now i hope i dont have any problems.good luck with yours
96 Chevy S-10
Very mechanically sound vehicle. Owned for 8 years, with very few repairs other than normal wear and tear. Would recommend this vehicle to anyone who wants a reliable truck that gets good gas mileage.
Constantly in the shop
This was the worst vehicle I ever owned. A year after having it I got rear ended and my oil filter fell off. Not knowing it, I started to leave, naturally with no oil in the engine. The new engine cost me $6000. The heater core broke and fluid poured into my cab. The wheels were constanly out of alignment. The water pump went out, exploding coolant all out of the bottom. This happened of course while I was 1500 miles from home so that cost me a pretty penny at a dealer. The ignition swith along with spark plug wires went out at the same time. There were more things but I don't have all day. Terrible, terrible vehicle. I would not recommend it to anybody, unless you want to get stranded
