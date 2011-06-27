Used 1992 Chevrolet S-10 Consumer Reviews

Best truck ever Terry , 02/10/2009 3 of 3 people found this review helpful We bought this truck new. Very few problems never has left me stranded. I have beaten this truck mercilessly, hauled more then I should and pulled way too much. It's been a rock. Never leaves me stranded. Its all original and is my daily driver today. I will never buy another daily driver and it will not be given to anyone else. I will probably be buried in it when I die. 221,000 miles, no engine work, one clutch and oil changes. That's it. I have had several s10's because of this one. Met my girlfriend in it, married her with it and will die with both of them. Report Abuse

Incredible little truck sc_redneck , 04/16/2012 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I bought this truck in 2010 with 126000 miles on it. it was still running like new at the time. It had overheating issues from offroading, but after they were fixed it ran like brand new. made the 1100 mile drive from SC to TX running steady at 70 mph and made it 450 miles on one tank. The only design flaws have been cosmetic (overwieght doors, window track issues). Incredbly easy to fix, customize, and do major repairs on. The truck is 20 years old, still has the factory motor and transmission, has 144000 miles on it and still runs like a champ. Easily the greatest financial descision i have ever made. I will replace the engine before i sell it (if the engine ever dies).

Dependable truck tbar , 12/05/2004 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Bought truck with 63000 miles now has 126000 with no major problems. Plan on keeping it for a few more years. Gets 22 mpg highway which is a lot better than the new Vortec 4.3 Getting a little rust around the wheel wells, paint still shines like new. She's been a real honey overall.

Good truck. Bad transmission. Greg Robinson , 08/23/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I have owned this truck since 1995. I bought it with 55,000 miles and it has been a good one except at 115000 miles first gear went out and I got the transmision rebuilt and in two months second gear went out under warrenty and cost me nothing. I think it was a factory defect in the transmision.