Consumer Rating
(6)
2014 Chevrolet Impala Limited Review

Edmunds' Expert Review – Coming Soon

Stay tuned for the full Edmunds’ review of the 2014 Chevrolet Impala Limited. It’s in the works, so check back here for all the details and our expert analysis.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2014 Chevrolet Impala Limited.

5(50%)
4(50%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.5
6 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 6 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great Value
Lowry Croxdale,04/11/2016
LTZ Fleet 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
This is my 3rd Impala. So, yes I'm slightly biased. After owning 2 Acura's and 3 Honda's (yes I drive many miles each year) the Chevy's have all been as good or better during long-term ownership. This is my 2nd Impala of this generation (2000-2013). The 1st was a 2007 LT with the 3.9L V6 engine and leather. Only options omitted on that model were the 18" wheels, sunroof and Nav. It has 160K miles on it and has only had regular maintenance performed on it. Still gets 27MPG on the highway with a load. Handed it down to my daughter when I bought my latest model - 2014 Impala LTZ Limited. It also has leather but includes sunroof and the 18" wheels. It has the 3.6L V6 under the hood. The 3.9L only had 230 HP while this latest model has 300 HP. Yes, for a 4 door sedan it's really quick. But it still gets 26 - 28 MPG on the highway depending on the load and travel conditions. Not bad. It's very comfortable on long hauls, has a trunk you could hide a baby elephant in and looks pretty sharp. Considering I was able to purchase it for almost $1 a mile used (16,905 miles and price of $17,606) it was a STEAL. The newer Impalas look great, but with many of these "fleet" cars still available with low miles and low prices, save some money and grab one while you can. Might not be the fanciest or prettiest or fastest, but it won't leave you stranded and will be a solid value for quite some time. And the Bose stereo is pretty darn good as well. Nice place to spend a few hours on the road. Bonus - low insurance costs. Change the oil as recommended, keep good tires and brakes on it and it'll last you. Update 3 months later - car is running great! Update 2 years later - car continues to be a solid value. City mileage could be better (even more so if I drove the car less aggressively, but the V6 really sounds sweet!). The driver's seat could use more side bolstering. Better and more foam in the driver's seat bottom cushion would be nice. Bose sound system is really good for stock car stereo. Car eats up highway miles nicely. I wouldn't hesitate to buy another Impala.
Great Chevy
Ed,07/04/2016
LT Fleet 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
I had been away from GM for years, in my younger years it was always Camaros, Z24 Cavalier, Beretta GT's two of them, I have always had a love for Chevrolets but nothing in the new GM line up is exciting or affordable being middle class with kids, and I don't want to look like a Hawaiian shirt wearing grandpa in a sports car, so I did some research and rediscovered Chevrolet again, my wife sent me a pic of a 2014 Impala at a local dealer for 12.9k with 26k miles, I checked the car fax and saw that it was a rental and said "hell no", my wife talked me into just checking it out and test driving it, glad I did, it smelled great, looked great and drove like a dream, I was back in love with Chevrolet again, I love the early nineties look of it, like a big Beretta, what's weird is the gas mileage around town is awful, like 77 Oldsmobile four barrel carb V-8 awful, but we took a trip from VA to NY and it recalculated the range during the trip and with a full tank and the range jumped to 500 miles on a full tank, we drove all the way to NY on one tank, so far, I look forward to driving it everyday and so glad I got it. Oh and that 3.6 V-6 can really move that car, coming off an on ramp on to the interstate is no issue, living in Hampton Roads Virginia people can be very rude and not allow you to merge onto the highway, I have been trapped riding the shoulder until a space opens, and I learned to drive in the Philly / NJ area!! the V-6 helps allot. The only complaint I do have is the AC system stinks, its hot and humid in VA and the smell can be quite bad and musty when first turning the AC on (I don't smoke), this is a common issue with these cars.
Red Rider
journeyman291,04/03/2016
LTZ Fleet 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
Have 58k miles on it but for the money you can't beat it. Very basic trim inside but has I have had other luxury vehicles ie lincoln Mark VIII, Buick Riviera I found after years of ownership these interior gadgets and trim break. This car is built has a fleet model so it is sturdy and reliable and not complicated. I believe in the future it will be a lot more affordable when it comes time for usual repairs especially compared to higher costing cars where just their name brand demands extra premium pricing on parts and labor. I get the large car ride, large car storage, even the rear seat opens to trunk, Geez I could camp in it in a emergency! I do get 30mpg at 75mph. Update: On a recent trip with lot of cargo and 2 adults I averaged 34.6mpg highway@ cruise set at 74mph with 48k on car. Wish there was higher quality after market dampers available instead of the Monroe Mushers presently installed and available on the market. Now after 58k miles still no issues except that the 2 cam shaft senors failed in side of a week of each other. Replaced them myself for under $75.
Glad to be Back!
Armando De Santiago,07/27/2016
LT Fleet 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
I recently purchased my 2014 Impala LT Limited, and I tell you what, it is more forgivable then the 2007 Saturn Aura XR that I traded in. With children, a big sedan is a must. First and foremost, the ride is a ton more forgivable. As the bumps and cracks in the road come and go, the suspension absorbs them with ease. The fuel economy is much more realistic compared to the Saturn. The V6 in this car has the grunt when needed, but also returns an enjoyable silence when cruising on the highways. I can thank Chevy for making the LT suspension soft, but the FE2 package is not really rewarding when needing to either make emergency turns or when sweeping in the back roads. A cheap and easy modification from what I have read is taking the FE3 suspension from the LTZ, still a compliant ride, but also gives you that much wanted feeling of stability on the turns.
See all 6 reviews of the 2014 Chevrolet Impala Limited
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
300 hp @ 6500 rpm
See all Used 2014 Chevrolet Impala Limited features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver2 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat3 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover11.3%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Acceptable
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Marginal
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable
More about the 2014 Chevrolet Impala Limited

Used 2014 Chevrolet Impala Limited Overview

The Used 2014 Chevrolet Impala Limited is offered in the following submodels: Impala Limited Sedan. Available styles include LTZ Fleet 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A), LT Fleet 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A), and LS Fleet 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2014 Chevrolet Impala Limited?

Price comparisons for Used 2014 Chevrolet Impala Limited trim styles:

  • The Used 2014 Chevrolet Impala Limited LT Fleet is priced between $6,395 and$11,990 with odometer readings between 63820 and133527 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Chevrolet Impala Limited LTZ Fleet is priced between $11,900 and$12,990 with odometer readings between 48242 and48242 miles.

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2014 Chevrolet Impala Limited for sale near.

Which used 2014 Chevrolet Impala Limiteds are available in my area?

There are currently 6 used and CPO 2014 Impala Limiteds listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $6,395 and mileage as low as 48242 miles.

Can't find a used 2014 Chevrolet Impala Limiteds you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Impala Limited for sale - 3 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $23,738.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 7 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $24,951.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Impala Limited for sale - 12 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $16,288.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 3 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $16,466.

Should I lease or buy a 2014 Chevrolet Impala Limited?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

